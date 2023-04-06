Long before they perished in a blaze at a Mexican detention center in Ciudad Juárez, the men from Venezuela, Guatemala, Honduras and other Central and Latin American countries were rarely described in human terms.
In many respects, their cages were geopolitical first, sealed with posturing from the northern side of the border and outright disrespect from the southern side.
To campaigning Republicans, they were political props with limbs. Images of them gathered at the U.S.-Mexico border served primarily as a photo op to accompany GOP rants about “open borders.”
To the Biden administration they were an inconvenient reminder that despite once controlling both houses of Congress, Democrats failed to advance the type of reforms that might have at least eased the numbers of people attempting to cross northward, which have been dramatically high for months.
To Mexico they were a growing embarrassment, a human rights disaster with deep hemispheric roots. Migrants flee their homelands due to the turmoil of corruption, drug war violence and climate change.
But there they were. The men’s bodies — the physical remains of 39 brave souls — were laid out on the ground, covered with shiny mylar blankets that waved in the dusty border winds. You might have seen that chilling image.
It was broadcast widely after the fire at the detention center was allowed to rage out of control with migrants trapped inside. Another 28 men were injured in the blaze. Many are still hospitalized, days after the March 27 catastrophe.
The language the media used to describe the dead remained tentative — “at least 39 dead.” Several bodies had yet to be identified.
By day three, Mexican authorities had struck a conciliatory tone.
A security video had surfaced. It showed guards scurrying to the exit to save themselves, as a red-orange flame could be seen behind closed cell bars. Smoke then quickly filled the area. The guards had left the migrants inside to die.
The video tempered the accusations of some observers who claimed the migrants had intentionally set the fire in protest over possibly facing deportation. That may still be true of a few men.
There will be a homicide investigation and the guards will be held accountable, Mexican authorities have promised.
But the victims weren’t just trapped in a blaze. They were also ensnared in the ineffective politics and policies of the U.S. and Mexico.
Initiatives to help them — a promised new program offering migrants a two-year temporary stay in the U.S. — has been mismanaged by the Biden administration and verbally pummeled by the GOP.
Just witness the behavior of some more vocal anti-immigrant politicians.
Within hours of the deadly fire, some of the usual suspects were barking. And it wasn’t about the dead and how this tragedy could have happened. Instead, Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley waved a finger at Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas during a Senate Judiciary hearing. Hawley then posted a clip of his heated remarks on social media. The senator was grilling Mayorkas about the CBP One app, a tool of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. It’s a digital and easy way for migrants to see if they qualify for legal entry into the U.S. They can also use it to schedule appointments, even though there are never enough appointments.
Hawley likened the app to “a concierge service for illegal immigrants,” and said to Mayorkas, “Rather than build a wall, you have built Ticketmaster for illegal immigrants.”
GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley kept to a similar script. In a Twitter post, she spoke as if all would be well if old policies forcing migrants to remain in Mexico without much chance of ever entering the U.S. legally would be maintained. Even those who might qualify under humanitarian reasons wouldn’t be admitted, she suggested.
Haley disregards our aging demographics, tight labor market and still insists in the posted campaign video that “businesses must hire Americans, not illegals.”
She is willfully deceptive, knowing full well that the economy — including industries in her native South Carolina — depend on immigrant labor. That includes people who our Byzantine immigration system doesn’t allow to gain the documents needed for entry. This is because Congress makes a small number of work visas available each year. Employers know it is fruitless to even attempt to apply for them. Many see this process as unnecessarily cumbersome.
Cooperation between Democrats and Republicans is the only way to change the dire circumstances at the border. The Biden administration also needs to work more closely with Mexico and provide far more financial and other forms of assistance to the cities impacted the most — El Paso and Ciudad Juarez especially.
Hawley doesn’t have the answers. Nor does Haley, although she’ll likely continue her anti-immigrant posture during an upcoming campaign visit to a border town in Texas.
On any other day of the week, these Republicans and so many others will harp on about how migrants need to follow the rules, wait their turn, and be processed appropriately.
But clearly, that’s not what they really want. They just want them to disappear. And now, at least 39 of them are gone.