This is how to “urge calm” across American cities: Do the work ahead of time, and everything humanly possible, to avoid the need to ask for it. Because here we are, once again, with the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols in Memphis earlier this month.
Don’t want people to torch police cars, storm city halls and march through the streets, threatening businesses with looting, and neighborhoods from being covered in the noxious air of tear gas? Then commit to lessening the rage. Because it’s real and justified.
As a country, we’ve failed horribly in these instances of police brutality, despite numerous chances to do much better.
We failed after the first widely seen video of police brutality, the 1991 beating of Rodney King. We failed after Ferguson and the death of Michael Brown, followed by Tamir Rice, who was just a child playing with a toy gun, and in so many other cases, including the tortured death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
We fail police by not insisting on reforms and then being unwilling to assist as progressive leaders try to change a resistant culture. We fail Black communities by diverting the conversation, pointing to high rates of gun violence, as if it materialized on its own sans poverty and racism.
And now, we have Memphis and the utter disregard for the humanity of Tyre Nichols. Five Memphis officers took turns at his body, punching and kicking with so much force that he died three days later on January 10.
By now, the video footage has become chum for those who glorify violence posted online, who get sick pleasure from the suffering of others. We need to use it only to inform, to fuel a commitment for change that comes too late for this young man.
All five officers have been fired and charged with second degree murder, along with other counts.
“Calm” was the insistent plea in the days leading up to the release of the graphic violence captured on those officers’ body cameras.
The Memphis chief of police said the actions of her officers “defy humanity” and show “a disregard for life.”
And there was RowVaughn and Rodney Wells, mother and stepfather of Nichols, asking for peaceful protests as well. It should never fall on grieving families to stand before the media and plead for restraint after the deaths of their children.
That should fall on all of us.
Every person who paints a line of blue across a U.S. flag, insistent that “blue lives” aren’t valued in this country, needs to take a step back. They should cease the reactionary diatribes that pit Black people against law enforcement.
Black Lives Matter resonated because it needed to be underscored. The slogan was never intended to imply that the lives of law enforcement officers or people of other races don’t matter too. The movement reminds us that historically and currently Black lives are so often counted as less important. The brutal and utterly avoidable death of Nichols is proof.
It makes no difference that the officers charged are also Black. They exist within the same culture that too often dehumanizes young Black men like Nichols. Their own race doesn’t necessarily make them immune. Nichols wasn’t resisting them when he was struck.
Yet law enforcement officers often erect a wall between themselves and the communities they serve by pushing a belief that the average citizen couldn’t possibly understand what it means to be a police officer. An officer’s challenges are too superhuman, their required bravery too high a bar for average people to grasp, or so goes the mantra.
This belief prevents us from admitting that police officers are just as susceptible to making mistakes, to bias, and to poor training as anyone else. Adding a badge and giving them the ability to take another’s life legally doesn’t place them beyond reproach.
Worse, the inability to scrutinize law enforcement inadvertently bolsters the “few bad apples” explanation that is given after each questionable — if not criminal — death of a civilian by an officer or in this case, multiple officers. Thus, we avoid admitting that rogue officers exist within systems which allow them to be that dysfunctional.
Believing that citizens can’t possibly understand what police face daily also contributes to misinterpretations. It’s mind boggling. But people still question why police aren’t trained to disarm someone by a shot to an arm, a foot or some other non-life-threatening part of the body.
If they believe that their life or that of another is threatened, police are trained to “neutralize” or take out the threat. That means a shot to the head or chest. And it is intended to be lethal. And yes, a knife can be a lethal threat to an officer, just like a gun.
Doing better as a society will involve a willingness to truly unravel each case of police brutality, with opposing sides attuned to truth and truth only.
There is so much that could be learned. But communities too often are unwilling to see how step by step actions can escalate. Who says and does what point-by-point can lead to better practices. No one should die during a traffic stop. Fearing officers or running from them shouldn’t be a death sentence either.
In the case of Nichols a common theme is already apparent. The officers who attacked him were part of a special squad. They weren’t patrol officers answering 911 calls.
How they wound up doing what was initially labeled a traffic stop needs to be answered. A lot of departments create specialized units and give officers in them freedom to roam, looking for suspects, or in this case, seemingly a target.
The throughline in this is relationships; building them between police and the community, nurturing them and then leaning on them when a crisis like a police shooting or instance of police brutality arises.
In lieu of that foundation, we find ourselves appealing yet again for “calm” when the honest reaction should be rage.