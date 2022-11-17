Louis Farrakhan is surely smiling.
The Nation of Islam leader has led a decades-long campaign to draw more Black people into his scheme, the one where he labels Jews “The Synagogue of Satan” and tries to convince that they were responsible for 9/11, for originating lynching, sharecropping and a host of other horrors.
Holocaust denial and blaming Jews for the slave trade are probably Farrakhan’s greatest splits from historical fact, although there’s a long list of that.
And now, another Black figurehead, a man with ample power to influence others, has waded into the ignorance of antisemitism.
Better yet, it’s a basketball star, the Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving. Irving comes with millions of social media followers and enough bank to temper the backlash and remain relatively unscathed.
This is true despite Irving being suspended from play for at least five NBA games, dropped from his Kyrie 8 shoe deal with Nike and blistered by media scrutiny.
That’s the fallout for his reckless spreading of a Holocaust denying, antisemitic 2018 movie called “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America.”
Irving gave a master class in doubling down recently, surrounded by a gaggle of reporters who didn’t seem to follow the full scope of what the troubled NBA player was claiming.
“I cannot be antisemitic if I know where I come from,” Irving insisted, before launching into the circular rhetoric that often falls from the mouths of those trying to sound profound.
The statement, which he repeated several times, showcases the disinformation that he’s allowed himself to be infected by. Don’t miss that context.
Irving was insistent that he couldn’t be antisemitic because one of the theories that he’s latched onto is the idea that God’s chosen people are African Americans, not Jews, as the true descendants of the Hebrews.
Some people who claim to be Black Hebrew Israelites tend toward these theories. They often use centuries-old tropes tying Jews of European descent to themes of greed and a desire for domination over others.
A person can’t hate against his or herself, Irving is claiming.
Another thread in this ideology holds that Israel, because it’s home to so many Jews of European descent — sometimes called Ashkenazi Jews — doesn’t have a right to exist.
African Americans have long been trolled by antisemitic propaganda. It’s imperative that people grasp how antisemitism lures in new prospects.
Take the claim that Jews largely orchestrated the slave trade.
Numerous scholars, many of them African Americans such as Historian Henry Louis Gates of Harvard, have debunked the claim.
There were Jewish slave owners. And some did participate in the stealing of people from Africa, sending them on the torturous Middle Passage and then trading them like human chattel at market. But there simply weren’t enough Jewish people in southern states pre-Civil War to support the contention that Jewish people were a master force behind slavery. It’s just not true.
The slavery lie is a good one to understand how misinformation and hate spreads.
Here’s the outline: Cite a heinous act of racism, agitate the grievance, then launch blame.
In that same interview Irving also said: “I’m a human being that is 30-years old and I’ve been growing up in a country that’s told me that I wasn’t worth anything, and I came from a slave class and that I come from a people that are meant to be treated the way we are treated every day.”
That’s real pain, which contains truth. But it doesn’t negate Irving’s responsibility to know history, to not be gullible to racist or antisemitic screeds.
An apology from Irving is not enough. In fact, it’s too easy to pump out a few words of contrition on social media, to claim “I meant no offense” and then move on, in Irving’s case, to the basketball court.
He’s already issued one meek mea culpa.
The Brooklyn Nets management is, gratefully, asking for a more sustained effort from the team’s guard. They want him to meet with Jewish leaders and learn from them. He deserves that opportunity.
For now, Irving continues to take a page from an often-used template.
He’s drilling into the “standing in my truth” nonsense often used by people oblivious to the dangerous path underfoot.
They construct a mightier-than-thou profile, with the idea that they’ve seen the light. Everyone else has been duped, but not them. Farrakhan is excellent at this forgery.
Irving stood stalwart on his misinformation.
But Black Americans have long been targeted by some of the most persistent efforts to turn Black pride toward wretched levels of antisemitism.
It’s dangerous to the Jewish people. It’s dangerous to Black people. It’s dangerous to civil societies. That this scheme lured in another believer in someone with the stature of Irving needs to be condemned as much as it needs to be understood.
Anything less leaves a void. And conspiracy theorists, along with the world’s more skilled antisemites, love nothing better than room to work.