Former South Carolina governor and U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley kicked off her presidential candidacy with a three-minute video, showcasing more than she or her social media handlers likely realized.
The piece begins with an overview of her hometown of Bamberg, South Carolina. The voiceover notes that hers was an upbringing in a city divided by race.
The Black citizens of Bamberg lived on one side of the tracks; white people lived on the opposite side. Haley did not say on which side her Indian parents settled after they arrived from Punjab.
That void and her lack of acknowledgment of it are emblematic of the dilemma she has faced throughout her political career. Haley will struggle to cement the role she wants to claim as a youthful, forward-thinking leader of the GOP in an increasingly diverse nation if she continues to briefly nod at her ethnicity while ignoring deeper racial issues.
Haley often leans into a version of America that is rose-colored to a fault.
“I was the proud daughter of Indian immigrants. Not Black, not white. I was different,” Haley said in the video, released a day ahead of her formal announcement that she’ll seek the GOP nomination for U.S. president in 2024.
This is what all daughters of immigrants know deep in their DNA, versus what Haley tells herself: The U.S. can be viscerally prejudiced, filled with bigots and haters, people who claim they are colorblind, that they don’t see your skin hue, don’t hear your “ethnic-sounding” surname, but who will still be put off upon learning that you or your supposed “kind” live on their block.
It has far more numerous people who wouldn’t join in on such acts and others, rarer, who will step up and defend against bias.
This land can be a new start, a haven for those who arrive with little money or education and the gut-wrenching trauma of leaving the countries of their birth due to war, persecution, dire economics, or calamities like floods and earthquakes.
North America is all of this and everything in between.
And immigrants know it well. It’s not that they don’t experience or see other immigrants being treated differently, or better, or worse.
But they often have little social capital, time or energy to bite back firmly against the slights that are thrown their way. Immigrants are extremely entrepreneurial, often because they lack other options.
If your English isn’t strong, your bank account not padded by generations of passed down wealth, you will rely on what many immigrants have: the family-run business. It’s what Haley’s parents did for their second careers.
Daughters of immigrants learn by absorbing their fathers’ pain and how they disguise being slighted. Older generations of immigrants refuse to discuss being paid less than others or made to feel that their ethnicity means they don’t quite belong in America.
Not a word has to be spoken.
Haley’s father, a Sikh, holds a doctorate and was recruited to teach at a historically Black college.
One might think that his experiences would have led her to wonder why such colleges were established in the first place, especially in the South. They might have also led her to ponder how segregation, legal until a few decades before her birth, laid a foundation for our current inequities in education.
Yet she continuously stresses that America is not a racist nation, a common GOP insistence.
In that same campaign video, she sniped at the 1619 Project, which establishes slavery as foundational for so much of what is true about America today. Attacking 1619 was an easy slam, akin to the horrific way that anything that leans into honoring diversity has been rolled by the GOP into a distorted view of Critical Race Theory.
Haley also said that her mother, a teacher who also studied law, always told her to embrace the similarities in people, not their differences. That’s a classic approach that many migrants use: finding the good, sidestepping what could be emotionally troubling. It’s a self-preserving tactic. Why make your situation harder to bear by ingraining what is painful into your mindset?
An immigrant acquaintance recently talked about why so many of her fellow immigrants often smile so firmly and broadly to project warmth to strangers. It’s a wall they build, knowing that a smile can diffuse and soothe, when they meet someone who might view them suspiciously as “foreign.”
Haley is entering a race that will be a test to see who can be the most Donald Trump-like to the blindly faithful MAGA masses, without actually being Trump.
The questions about Haley will come down to character, her sense of right and wrong within a party that embraces xenophobic, race-baiting political tactics.
She’ll never become the bridge, a repairer of people’s pain and life circumstances by denying or downplaying what they feel and experience, just because it’s inconvenient for the version of America that she’s embraced.