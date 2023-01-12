The federal case against Rick Singer, the scammer who helped pave the way for the lackluster children of celebrities to enter elite colleges, has finally concluded.
Singer was sentenced on January 4 to three and a half years in federal prison. He will also have to pay the Internal Revenue Service more than $10 million and forfeit more than $5 million in assets.
Singer reports for his imprisonment in February.
The sham wasn’t complicated. Actors and other wealthy clients paid Singer to arrange favorable scores on their children’s ACT and SAT tests. They essentially paid him to get their children admitted to some of the nation’s top schools as athletes and scholars, when the young people clearly were neither.
Fees for these “services” ranged between $15,000 to $75,000 and could be written off as “charitable donations.” This is how the money was laundered, through Singer’s fake charity.
Singer’s sentencing was billed in some news coverage as proof that the same rules apply to everyone. Despite their clout and expansive bank accounts, the parents involved in the so-called “Operation Varsity Blues” scheme got caught and have been prosecuted.
Yes, they were — an astounding 53 cases have been finalized.
And top institutions – Yale, USC, Wake Forest, Georgetown, Stanford – suffered reputation hits, despite not being indicted in the case. But it is a terrible indictment of their admissions procedures, which didn’t catch the graft, and in some cases, allowed it to occur all too easily.
This horrendously deceitful episode in higher education doesn’t prove that the playing field somehow got leveled. Rather, it underscores that it has not.
The entire saga is a disheartening look, by contrast, at what less affluent families and their striving children know all too well: The system is often rigged against them. Sufficient checks and balances are not in place to prevent this manipulation. Fuzzy determinations between bribes and gifts to universities don’t work on their behalf.
Others, people with social capital and family wealth, will find a way to out-maneuver the less privileged, to nudge, if not outright leap, ahead. This, despite the lower income students’ disciplined hard work, skills and in many cases, higher aptitudes.
It’s a constant battle not to let these facts undercut self-esteem and the effort necessary to reach educational goals. That very determination often does pay off in jobs, higher salaries, and in other measures of success.
It’s unlikely that any of the young people whose parents performed this stunt will ever have to manage the hurdles that middle-class people face. Elite kids are not working several jobs to pay tuition. They are probably not filling out college applications alone or dedicating themselves to a sport to gain even a modest athletic scholarship.
The investments, property and other holdings of high-income families — solidly affixed in wealth that had often been accumulated and passed down through the generations — wasn’t wiped out by this one episode.
Liquidated assets can act as buffers against any fall from grace or setback. That’s financial resiliency, as opposed to the discipline that those of lesser means must maintain.
The greatest cost of this four-year drama is difficult to quantify, despite the prosecutor’s valiant efforts to highlight the young people who got squeezed out of enrollment in these top schools.
The case probably wouldn’t have gained much attention outside of education and business circles had it not been for the guilty celebrities involved. Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin were the most prominent. Both became poster children for the case, especially Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli.
Loughlin and Giannulli paid $500,000 to get their two daughters registered as recruits to the University of Southern California’s crew team, despite neither daughter being a competitive rower. One of the daughters is still doing quite well for herself, as an influencer. It’s not her fault. Despite the deceit of her parents, her accomplishments are hers. Yet a good chunk of her fame began with theirs.
Many of those who took Singer’s bribes — coaches, admissions officials and test takers — did lose their jobs. And they will likely have far longer financial and reputation repercussions. Singer is reportedly living in a trailer park in St. Petersburg, Florida.
One wonders if that living arrangement was actually a calculated choice (why not an apartment?) in Singer’s effort to rebrand himself. The trailer park has crudely become shorthand in American society to describe those without means, accompanied by stereotypical and cruel accounts of the people who live in them.
Singer wants people to believe that he’s been reduced to the common folk, the very people he gallingly stole the most from in the first place.
Singer devised and carried out a business model that managed to pick away at the hope and determination necessary to keep striving, despite the existence of people like himself and his fellow wealthy grifters.
Even in exile, he’s still managing to be offensive to people of lesser means.