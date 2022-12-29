Viewed from above, a spot in northeast Kansas appears as if God took a can of black spray paint and graffitied the gently rolling landscape.
Grasses and a creek bed that normally would be wintery gray and brown have turned coal black. It’s spilled oil.
Not the type that spews up from the ground in Hollywood depictions of someone striking it rich, their oil rig jettisoning black liquid like a fountain.
No, the oil involved in the largest spill in Keystone pipeline history is known as diluted bitumen. Think sludge. It’s denser and therefore more difficult to clean up. The weight of it causes the oil to sink, rather than floating on top of the water of nearby Mill Creek.
The chemical composition means that it’s wily, to use a generic term, behaving differently than regular crude. And a lot of its leaked — 14,000 barrels from the 36-inch pipeline.
Executives of the Canadian company responsible — TC Energy — briefly prohibited aerial views of the spill from drones. A no-fly zone was ordered, shutting out the media, state legislators and environmentalists.
TC Energy cited safety concerns of workers in protecting the airspace above. But it rang more like a PR containment strategy.
The 2,687-mile pipeline has delivered more than 3 billion barrels of crude from Canada to refineries in Texas, Illinois and Oklahoma, since it began operating in 2010.
Keystone — the name resonates because of previous heavy news coverage of protests that eventually shutdown a planned extension of the pipeline. Most Americans know the name even if they missed news of this spill — reported as enough to fill more than 40 swimming pools — during the lead-up to the holiday bustle.
Nor does western Kansas usually draw media coverage.
The spill site is near the Nebraska border and affects the creek and pastures reserved for grazing cattle and growing corn, soybeans and wheat.
The fact that hundreds of workers immediately headed to the site to begin cleanup speaks to the potential hazards to wildlife and the environment, along with a massive income hemorrhage for TC Energy. News reports put the numbers at 400 to 600 workers, depending on the time period, since the Dec. 7 spill into Mill Creek, which eventually connects to the better known Little Blue River.
Mill Creek might not have the ring of Exon, Valdez. But rest assured, this oil spill deserves continued attention. It appears the pipeline’s owners haven’t been held accountable, at least not enough to incentivize improvements.
The cost of fines for spills, which some argue are inevitable, is minuscule compared to property damage. In more than 20 previous spills along the Keystone pipeline, the property damage totaled $111 million, according to a government audit. And yet the fines given were assessed at $300,000.
There’s a sweet spot to be found. The potential fines can’t make it so onerous to do business that no one does. Affected Kansas property owners are lining up for compensation.
But a 2021 audit of the pipeline by the Government Accountability Office said that spills from Keystone were increasing in environmental impact.
“Keystone’s accident history has been similar to other crude oil pipelines since 2010, but the severity of spills has worsened in recent years,” the audit’s summary said. The audit added that the causes of previous incidents were “issues related to the original design, manufacturing of the pipe, or construction of the pipeline.”
That screams preventable. Pipes corrode, for one thing. Metal wears away. Any engineer knows that. Problems with procedures for shutting down sections containing leaks have also been cited in reports.
In recent days, questions are being raised about special permits granted by government officials that allowed TC Energy to send oil through some sections of the line at higher stress levels than normally allowed, because the pipe was made with a higher grade of steel.
Two important aspects of life in America seem to be entwined here.
First, people don’t give enough thought to the farmers and ranchers managing rural America, the so-called breadbasket of agriculture.
Second and similarly, for all we rave about renewable energy and worry about climate change, most of us expect to stop at a pump, fill the car’s tank with gas and then retreat to a warm home without thinking of how those processes occur.
Here is TC Energy’s statement: “We are committed to restoring the affected areas to their original condition or better.”
We can take TC Energy at its word, for now. But the firm also needs to assure us that this episode will lead to improvements, rather than being a harbinger for an even worse spill yet to come.