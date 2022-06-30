Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated the year that former U.S. Senator John Danforth first took office (1968).
The Watergate break-in happened the year he was re-elected to that post, as Missouri’s attorney general (1972).
Danforth entered the U.S. Senate a year after the fall of Saigon (1975), a day that capped the country’s divisive and deadly role in the Vietnam War. He would serve for three terms in the Senate, during which time the nation would see the farm crisis in the ’80s, a debilitating financial period often compared to the Great Depression.
Danforth finally left office in 1994, the year his Republican party regained control of both the House and the Senate for the first time in 40 years.
Such an arc, decades of principled service and experience, has shown Danforth much about the potential of human nature to do either great good or evil. He’s also an ordained Episcopalian priest and author of several books, one dissecting how the GOP honed so far to the Christian right.
Titled “Faith and Politics: How the ‘Moral Values’ Debate Divides America and How to Move Forward Together,” the book was published in 2006. Yet even Danforth couldn’t have predicted the extreme politics of 2022.
At 85, Danforth is so mortified by the current state of political incivility and the terror of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol that he’s willing to stand with other moderate Republicans behind what could be called a Hail Mary of the upcoming midterms.
The plan is to run a Republican, but one with a sense of ethics, as an independent. Doing so just might keep retiring U.S. Senator Roy Blunt’s seat in conservative — but moderate by current GOP standards — hands.
It should be noted that this idea preceded the Uvalde mass shooting of elementary students, the passage of the first significant bi-partisan gun reform package, and the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Blunt was among the handful of Republicans whose support was necessary for the gun reform package to pass the Senate. He’s touting the bill’s promise of addressing mental health.
Surely, even anti-abortion conservatives can’t be happy with the prospect of the nation being torn apart through soon-to-unfold state-by-state battles over abortion rights, which is what the overturning of Roe has unleashed.
A truly “United” States of America feels increasingly threatened.
A few days before Roe fell, under the banner “A Better Choice For Missouri,” a committee formed to press former federal prosecutor John Wood to enter the race.
Wood is not a household name, even in Missouri.
But many have seen his face and witnessed his morals in action lately, as the senior investigative counsel for the committee looking into the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot.
Wood has officially left the committee, but as of this writing, hasn’t officially announced his candidacy.
The hope is that enough moderates will wrestle a Republican Senate seat from the clutches of the loony candidates currently leading. It’s a gamble for the party.
An independent could easily strip votes away to shove a Democrat nominee forward.
But the hope for a return to civility and compromise is also on the line. If it works, the switch to an independent could become a model for other states also trying to circumvent the antics of daffy and frankly un-American far-right candidates.
For Missouri, it could keep the Senate seat from a wretchedly troubled man.
The lead candidate is the disgraced former Governor Eric Greitens, whose mental health and quick-to-ignite anger issues have pushed political peers and family members to ensure that firearms be kept from his reach.
You may have seen his latest antic. Earlier this week, Greitens launched a campaign video depicting himself as a battle-hardened warrior with a shotgun and surrounded by an armed squadron in camouflage. They were on the hunt for RINOs (Republicans in name only.)
Greitens claimed the ad was simply “tongue-in-cheek.”
But he could likely command the Trumpian base in a primary; MAGA voters who can’t be turned away from their chosen candidate no matter how low that person goes. Greitens is unelectable by any rational viewpoint.
He resigned as governor in 2018 while under investigation for blackmail during an extra-marital affair. Questions have also surfaced about his fundraising ethics.
All of this reminds us that there are more principled Republicans out there than what headlines often indicate.
Yes, Wood clerked for now Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas (who also has Missouri ties to Danforth). Thomas, along with his wife, are now in the spotlight for their extremist views and support for former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
But Wood’s service to the committee investigating the insurrection is deeply meaningful.
The same should be said for GOP Reps. Liz Cheney, and Adam Kinzinger, and all of the state election officials and others in the Trump White House who pushed back under heavy pressure to thwart the transfer of power to the victorious Joe Biden.
Danforth spoke to longtime Missouri political reporter Jason Hancock, editor of the Missouri Independent, as news of Wood’s possible entry into the race broke.
Take his words as coming from Missouri to God’s ear:
“This campaign has implications that are nationwide,” Danforth said. “It’s very important in our state, of course, but I believe we can send a message by the people of Missouri that we’ve got to change politics.”