Take a seat America.
The far right’s fuming obsession with drag queens and all that they don’t represent will continue, and edge dangerously toward outright violence.
Drag is performance art. It’s as old as Shakespeare, viewed with esteem in many cultures. For generations in the U.S., it has been available and has been enjoyed by straight and gay audiences, including my parents.
In their era, long before my brothers and I arrived, a now defunct Kansas City nightclub called The Jewel Box Lounge was among their choices for a night out.
And I can assure, while open-minded in many ways, they weren’t liberal people or activists of any sort.
They simply enjoyed female impersonators, who were called “femme-mimics” in those post WWII years. All the hip folks took part or enjoyed it back then.
Flyers for the shows advertised a “Boy-lesque revue” and a comedic three shows-a-night run to prove that “vaudeville did not die.”
At the Jewel Box, a highball of bourbon, scotch, vodka or gin could be had for 90 cents, an extra dry bottle of champagne for $2.75. Those were the days.
Decades later, I would tell of dancing the night away amid similar performers at a venue called Club Cabaret. My parents would smile knowingly, as if to imply, “that’s nice dear.”
This isn’t to say that either era was full of acceptance and tolerance. Police raids and efforts to label the performers — which included national acts — as “immoral” also occurred, in my parent’s heyday and mine.
But the idea that drag queens are outside the norm of acceptable society is simply incorrect. Au contraire — the opposite is true.
The current hyperventilating around such events like allowing a drag queen to lead a children’s story hour at a library deserves to be placed in that context.
Such a reaction must also be understood for what it is: fear-mongering, a highly questionable focus on the gender expression of others and a manufactured outrage that could get someone assaulted.
Some performers are too bawdy or “raunchy,” a term my mother might have used, for younger listeners. Trust a local librarian to know the difference.
Instead, state legislatures in Tennessee, Texas and Idaho are cracking down. They are working on bills to classify such shows as adult cabarets, and are sanctioning public libraries for putting them on.
Worse, some conservatives claim drag queens are “grooming” children, an offensive accusation that confuses performance for pedophilia.
Violent and racist groups like the Proud Boys have latched onto the far right’s twisted logic, which shouldn’t come as a surprise.
Extremist groups have long been intertwined with sexism. They claim dominance by disparaging women, people of color and members of the LGBTQ community. In California, the Proud Boys have barged into drag story hours at libraries. Elsewhere, drag brunches or other performances, which can be found in every major city, have been canceled after threats had been made.
Yes, all that fury over men who are confident enough to make art out of presenting themselves as female.
Rest assured, the conservative obsession with drag queens will pass.
Walmart offers proof.
To gauge the direction that America is headed in on any number of social issues, check out what some of our most iconic brands are up to, especially ones featuring Americana imagery and wholesome goodness, emblems associated with past eras.
Walmart doesn’t exactly strive to be “edgy” in its branding.
But with 2023 only weeks away, heirs of the Walmart fortune are clearly comfortable with having children gather around a drag queen as she reads a story. The Walton family’s foundation supports such performances in Arkansas. Sam Walton’s daughter, Alice Walton, and grandson, Tom Walton, have been vilified in recent weeks for their graciousness. Their philanthropy includes founding the Arkansas LGBTQ+ Advancement Fund.
The family’s press statements in launching the $1-million fund in June of 2021 couldn’t be more pertinent: “Our state is in a moment of reflection where each of us must send a message of acceptance to the LGBTQ community that says – ‘you belong here,’” said Olivia and Tom Walton. “It is also a time for action by recognizing LGBTQ Arkansans face growing challenges that need community-driven solutions.”
Clearly, they understood the trajectory of harmful rhetoric. If it is not countered, it tends to escalate. I suspect the harshest critics of drag performances are confused by transgender people, and by the attention the LGBTQ community receives.
Rather than seeking to learn more, to widen their grasp of sexual and gender identities, they zero in on drag queens as easy targets. It’s pathetically anti-intellectual and lacks humility and grace.
Drag shows and their stars have long had legions of straight fans and allies. Come to a show and you’ll see us.
In any case, increasingly, that is exactly what is happening across America.