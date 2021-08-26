The Taliban blew up the University of Nebraska-Omaha’s Kabul office in early August.
They destroyed it with a car bomb, followed by a firefight that killed at least eight people and wounded many more.
The decimation of the office was a precursor to the horrors the world would witness just weeks later. Scenes of Afghan people stranded, desperately trying to flee though the Taliban-controlled Kabul airport.
The obliteration of the office was also, perhaps, an apt metaphor for the United States’ diplomatic dealings and involvement in Afghanistan over the past two decades — policy that ignored cultural context and experts.
The Kabul office affiliated with the university’s Center for Afghanistan Studies (CAS) was not the intended target. A residence adjacent to the building was believed to be the location of a defense minister for the Afghan government. He survived the assassination attempt and fled the country.
When it was established in 1972, the UNO effort was the first of its kind in the world, a research center focused entirely on Afghanistan, then a peaceful nation. The studies center now accurately bills itself as “America’s primary cultural and scholarly link with the nation of Afghanistan.”
From Omaha, the CAS’s staff continues to desperately track friends and others now trapped in Afghanistan, including the women they have trained through the decades as teachers.
The perspective of CAS’s staff is steeped with insight and knowledge grievously lacking from the swiftly spun pundit and political assessments of recent days.
To these experts, the swiftness that the Taliban took over was shocking, but only to a point.
“They’ve had 15 years of training to prepare for a day that they believed would occur,” said Thomas E Gouttierre, the retired former director of the UNO center. And that day was when the U.S. exited Afghanistan.
A former United Nations specialist, Gouttierre has had first-hand experience in Taliban intelligence including tracking Osama bin Laden.
He’s watched four U.S. presidents mishandle the ever-changing mission in the country that’s been his lifelong expertise.
“They never really came to grips with the fact it is an indigenous group trained, funded and provided with weaponry and sanctuary from Pakistan,” he said of the Taliban. “I know the intelligence people they do understand, it’s just that it doesn’t get to the foreign policy leadership or if it does, they don’t know how to deal with it.”
In Gouttierre’s estimation it is Donald Trump that understood the conflict the least. He legitimized the Taliban by meeting with them without the then-elected government of Afghanistan to negotiate the U.S. withdrawal. And Trump (through then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo) never gained any concessions from the extremists.
Barack Obama “publicly demonstrated his lack of interest in the conflict,” Gouttierre said when the then-president set a withdrawal date.
George W. Bush’s “stupid mistake” was extending the conflict to Iraq, a decision that destabilized the whole region.
Joe Biden, who once proclaimed that he’d have “zero responsibility” for whatever happens after the U.S. retreat from Afghanistan, has in recent days been professing that he had only two choices; stick with Trump’s deal or continue to fight the Taliban.
“Every successive president has never gone the distance to understand what they were faced with within context of regional issues,” said Gouttierre, who has testified before Biden and the U.S. Senate.
The now grimly obvious available third choice — and right choice — would have been to extend the time for the U.S. military to be in the country, providing a safe and secure exit for the thousands of Afghans who have aided U.S. causes during the last 20 years.
Gouttierre speaks, reads, and writes Afghan Persian (Dari), Iranian Persian (Farsi), and Tajikistani Persian.
His successor as the CAS director, Sher Jan Ahmadzai, is equally esteemed, having worked within the Afghan government at the highest levels, alongside the president until immigrating to the U.S. in 2007.
Through its nearly 50 years of existence, the UNO center has trained thousands of teachers printed and translated textbooks, worked with journalists and advised government officials.
The U.S. spent two decades in Afghanistan, poured nearly $145 billion into an infrastructure that could never support such steep investment which led to corruption and much of the money being scooped up by outside contractors.
The human toll has been egregious; the deaths of more than 66,000 Afghan fighters, more than 47,000 Afghan civilians and 2,400 American military. The warfighting cost $837 billion.
The figures are from the just-issued, final report of the inspector general overseeing the Afghanistan reconstruction effort concluding: “The U.S. government was simply not equipped to undertake something this ambitious in such an uncompromising environment, no matter the budget.”
In part, this is because our leadership never grasped the depths of Afghanistan’s people, the country’s tribal affiliations, the role of Sunni versus Shia proxy wars across the region and so many other complicating factors.
Both Ahmadzai and Gouttierre emphasize that bin Laden was found in Pakistan. And that funding for extremists flows through many channels.
“We never went after the insurgent centers,” Ahmadzai said. “We were fighting the war on terror in the wrong place.”
Perhaps most galling, U.S. officials have now painted the Afghan military as cowards who ran from the Taliban as the extremists swept through the county.
A more realistic take is that we demoralized and then abandoned those forces, both men say.
These Afghans are people with their own family, most without any access to special visas that could allow for immigration to the U.S., even if they desired to do so. Their behavior in recent weeks is about the survival of their families now, under Taliban control.
“It’s a totally unmitigated disaster,” Gouttierre said. “I describe it as an unconditional retreat and unconditional abandonment of the Afghan people.”
