I read with interest Aaron Sawatsky-Kingsley’s article on apologizing for climate change to our children. I will take issue with various parts of this article, which was published Sept. 28 in this newspaper.
I quote, “Even the generation before my parent’s generation had some inkling of what was building, that burning fossil fuels at a faster and faster rate was done at the peril of some future set of descendants.” Those people lived at the height of the Industrial Age. Fossil fuels enabled rapid changes after steam power, most notably electric power generation and the automobile. People embraced new technology because it allowed them to ease the burden of a subsistence-style of lifestyle. I imagine there are a few decrying the burning of fossil fuels, but suspect it was no more than a passing thought to most.
“I am deeply ashamed by our behavior. I think many adults are ashamed; maybe even most.” Really, most? Most are too busy to contemplate anything beyond what happens today.
“Ashamed that we have pursued so many luxuries without considering the cost — a cost which turns out to be essentially incalculable. At the same time, I — and think most adults — are profoundly afraid that giving up these luxuries, our excessive technologies, will mean that we are doomed to a less than human existence, a less than dignified way to live; that moving to low-power or scaled-down energy access, or a slower, more local pace will represent loss and failure and unhappiness.” Afraid to give up our luxuries? Nearly two-thirds of us in the United States live in incorporated areas and 80 percent in major cities in just over 3 percent of the land mass (U.S. Census Bureau). Do you think it is feasible to chuck our washing machines and go down to the creek to do laundry? Maybe those who feel profoundly afraid should lead the charge and go Thoreau.
Do you think climate change is real? Yes, to a point. Let me clarify my position. I am a Christian, who believes the Bible literally. Life began perfectly in the Garden of Eden. Sin entered the world when Adam and Eve disobeyed God, and as descendants we all are sinners that have a sin nature at birth. Only through a personal relationship with Jesus/God can we start to overcome this sin nature. We are called to be caretakers of this Earth; not all people have or will do this because of denying the truths stated in the Bible — basically, unbelief. However, this world is not our home. We Christians look forward to a new world without sin, suffering and pain — heaven. This world we live in now is temporal. God never intended the earth to last forever (read the Bible). So, to apologize to our children is unnecessary. History is not a good teacher; no matter what has happened in the past, those things will happen again. Young people have to experience things for themselves.
Let’s use a little common sense. Rather than jettisoning fossil fuels, let’s continue to explore wind power, harnessing the ocean waves, hydrogen fuel cells, etc. Our “excessive technologies” have brought us solar power, which I previously thought a joke. Technology has brought the cost down significantly, and in the near future may complete directly dollar for dollar with fossil fuels for electric generation. Oh, and by the way, the technology of fracking has enabled us to be the world leader in oil and gas productions, and to become exporters instead of being energy dependent.
Is this the best possible? No, it is not. But let’s not ditch fossil fuels as some would have it and pay three times the cost to go all green and be politically correct.
David Haab, lives in New Paris
