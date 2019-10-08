Shell focused on helping in 3rd District
As a 20-year resident of the Chamberlain neighborhood, situated in the heart of Goshen’s 3rd District, I’m writing to express my support for council candidate Jennifer Shell. I’ve known Jen since childhood as a person of initiative and engagement, and so was very pleased to hear of her bid for a seat on the council.
Jen knows what residents of this district need. Her focus on district safety (think improved sidewalks and lighting), affordable housing, landlord accountability and inclusivity are spot on.
With Jen’s background as an attorney, she has a unique set of skills that are critical in understanding the complex funding mechanisms of city government, as well as in thoughtfully analyzing problems from multiple viewpoints.
All of this uniquely qualifies Jen to serve as Goshen’s District 3 council member. So, please join me on Nov. 5, and give ‘em Shell!
— Nathan Mateer Rempel, Goshen
Climate change: Of course we can change
The science behind the greenhouse effect (the warming of the earth’s surface and atmosphere caused by the presence of water vapor, carbon dioxide, methane and other gases in the air interacting with the sun) has been around for more than 150 years. In the 1850s, researchers demonstrated that with the rise of carbon dioxide in the air, less heat could escape into space and more went into the earth and oceans.
This system of our climate changing is complex, but we need to bring responsible change and we can. Economists and scientists both agree one of the best ways to bring helpful change is by putting a fee on carbon. By putting a fee on each ton of fossil fuel production, a signal is sent to the world that green innovation is our future. By raising the fee annually, it puts incentives into place for creating new and better technology. Industry begins to invest in healthier ways.
The fee would be redistributed to every family in the states, more than $300 a month. This would be enough for most of us to break even with increased costs. Studies have been done that support this healthy transition.
REMI’s analysis (citizensclimatelobby.org/remi-report/) concluded that, during the first 20 years alone, a carbon fee and dividend policy would lead to:
• A 50% reduction of carbon emissions below 1990 levels
• The addition of 2.8 million jobs above baseline, driven by the steady economic stimulus of the energy dividend
• The avoidance of 230,000 premature deaths due to reduction in air pollutants that often accompany carbon emissions
We have a good plan, HR763 — Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act of 2019, and it’s time to get our leaders on board with science and reality. Please help our children and the earth.
— Dr. Rod Kaufman, Goshen
Vote for Jen Shell
Goshen’s history is Goshen’s future. It’s small business, local craftsmanship, individuals who have put their hearts into creating something worth keeping. The fiber of our story extends from before the first log dwellings and storefronts on Main Street, through booming industry along the millrace and the influx of travelers and business brought by train and trolley, the triumph of building beautiful neighborhoods for generations to come, to the rich community we have today and are preserving for our future.
If you believe in what we have built — if you believe that we can all make a difference for the future, if only given the opportunity — if you have been waiting for someone who will fight to represent your story — a person who is connected, compassionate, and doesn’t just “think outside the box,” but lives her life beyond boxes — vote for Jen Shell.
And if you have any doubts, make the time to meet her. It won’t take long for you to be impressed.
— Rebecca Elliott, Goshen
Jonathan Neufeld listens, puts the people first
Jonathan Neufeld, my dad, has never held a government position, but he’s been practicing politics his whole life as a creative, respectful, confident and informed citizen.
My dad is creative: My mom calls my dad “a solution looking for a problem” because he comes up with so many possible fixes to any issue. He regularly shares his creative ideas about how to solve problems, ranging from fixing the dining room chairs to traffic on the freeway. My dad embodies the creativity and problem-solver mentality required of those in elected office.
My dad is respectful: As a clinician and team player, he knows how to listen well. He hears where someone’s coming from and meets them where they are. He recognizes the significance of the individual and the importance of the group. He knows how to respect perspectives and find a meaningful compromise.
My dad is confident: He has presented at dozens of conferences on varying subjects. He knows it’s important to be a confident leader. He also believes in being confident in one’s leader, so as a councilman will act only on behalf of his constituents.
My dad is informed: He loves to learn. He understands that knowledge is power … and in a democracy, it’s the people who should have it. My dad believes in a transparent government, one that actively educates the public on current issues and, in turn, enacts the will of the informed public. He stays on top of developing stories, perspectives and ideas to refine his own, as well as to help others understand.
Jonathan Neufeld will be a great city councilman, not because he has always been a great politician, but because he is already a good citizen.
— Natalie Neufeld, Goshen
Honored to be Citizen of the Year
Sen. Susan Glick and the LaGrange County Corn School Committee: I wish to extend my heartfelt gratitude to Sen. Glick, the 2019 Corn School Committee, and the individuals who nominated me to receive the Citizen of the Year Award. A humbling experience for me and I am so grateful that the work of the Veterans’ Headstone Project (VHP) has brought the significance of our departed military men’s and women’s lives and service to appreciation.
The VHP has had substantial support from the County of LaGrange, the town of LaGrange, numerous private individuals, clubs and businesses and substantial backing from the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 215. Along with our partner the Speicher Family/LaGrange Monument Works, the VHP Committee (Gary Litke, Bud and Cheryl Miller, Mike and Pam Farber, and forever Jack Miller) are committed to bringing honor and dignity to our county veterans' grave sites with our headstone/memorial work and American flag holder projects. We are privileged to maintain and coordinate the annual Memorial Day flagging on behalf of the American Legion Post 215, along with dozens of volunteer flaggers — adults and many young people. We are part of a much larger like-minded team with the pledge: It is our duty to take care of those who have taken care of us. Thank you so much!
— Jean Fremion-McKibben, founder/coordinator, Veterans’ Headstone Project
