Scharf has ability, curiousity, initative to be clerk
I read with interest the clerk-treasurer candidates’ answers in your Monday edition.
I have personally managed the operations of the office and have unique insight into what the job involves.
Earning interest has always been one of the easier parts of the job. Interest earned depends on current interest rates and the amount of cash available to invest. The clerk-treasurer controls neither factor. All of Goshen’s recent clerk-treasurers have been able to invest wisely.
The fiscal and budgetary roles involve a lot more than simply forwarding budget forms. Calculating and plugging in reliable numbers into those forms about anticipated revenues and taxes is the real task.
Currently, and for the last several years, the city has relied on an outside accounting firm to provide those numbers and pays that firm $5,700 per month.
The firm is also doing monthly summaries of the city’s financial position and the annual reports. All of which were done in house by previous clerk-treasurers.
There appears to be no attempt being made to wean the office away from the current level of reliance on the outside accounting firm.
Since the clerk-treasurer’s office is unable to do the budget and annual reporting work independently, the outside firm could raise their fees above the $5,700 per month now charged and the city would have no choice but to pay the increased charge because the job cannot be ably done in the clerk-treasurer’s office.
This is where Adam Scharf offers the biggest difference. He has the ability, curiosity and initiative to learn the job. He can diminish the city’s perilous reliance on outside contracted service.
My vote is for Adam Scharf because he will be able to learn the job and return fiscal responsibilities outlined by Indiana law to the office of the clerk-treasurer.
— Ron Hoke, Goshen
Shell will be a strong voice for north side
For nearly 50 years I have lived in the third district of Goshen. I have appreciated the caring teachers at Chamberlain School, the friendliness of the neighbors and the easy access to downtown. But the north side of Goshen has a historic negative reputation and hasn’t always gotten its fair share city resources or respect.
Sidewalks are missing in some neighborhoods, leaves are often picked up later than other parts of the city, and landlords are not held responsible for vacant and unkempt rentals.
Our city council representative is one of the best ways to affect change and upgrade our neighborhoods. We need a strong voice that listens and responds to the needs of our community. We need someone who makes themselves available to their constituents.
Above all, we need someone who knows the political system enough to get things done. Being willing to learn is not enough, we need someone who can jump right into the position and advocate for third district needs and recognition.
Jennifer Shell is that person. She has years of law experience, has owned her own business, and is active in the community, serving on several Goshen boards. She has the energy, the enthusiasm and the experience to do the job, and do it well from the very start. She can represent us all. I encourage everyone in the city to vote. Vote early or vote on Nov. 5, but be sure to vote. And if you live in District Three, I encourage you to vote for Jennifer Shell.
— Loanne Harms, Goshen
