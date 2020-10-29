Restore competent leadership to the White House
To all who helped elect Donald J. Trump in 2016: If you voted back then primarily on the abortion issue, please vote for Biden this November. Here’s why:
As we all know, Amy Coney Barrett was recently confirmed to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. This action resulted in a 6-3 conservative majority. Many believe that for the next several decades, (not years but decades), this conservative majority will significantly impact access to abortion in the United States. If abortion was your primary issue, you should feel genuine satisfaction as your primary reason in voting for Mr. Trump has been hugely achieved.
In this election, there is now no reason for you to vote for Trump again. Join those of us who desperately want to see decency and leadership returned to the White House. If you are anything like me, by now you too are greatly fatigued by the president’s incessant lying, shameful insults and name calling, his narcissistic demand for attention and personal loyalty and on and on. In addition, the president’s disdain for science has led directly to the COVID-19 crisis we continue to face. Having only 4% of the world’s population, the U.S. has suffered nearly 20% of the world’s deaths. Scientists are projecting that by the end of February 2021, our death toll could reach over 500,000 unless current state strategies are changed. Many of these deaths could be prevented; Mr. Trump and his team seem unwilling or unable to provide the needed leadership.
You have achieved a major accomplishment in your anti-abortion struggle. Now help save additional lives from the COVID-19 virus by restoring competent leadership to the White House. Vote for Joe Biden!
James Smith, Goshen
Politics takes precedence over health of county
I have been upset at the Dark Ages response to COVID-19 in general in our country, but I am really dismayed that in Elkhart County, where we are such good Christian folks, politics takes precedence over the health of the community.
Naomi Hoover, Goshen
