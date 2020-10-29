SHIPSHEWANA [mdash] Ada Miller, 95, of Shipshewana, died at 11:55 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at her residence. She was born on June 7, 1925, in LaGrange County, to Daniel and Polly (Schrock) Eash. On Nov. 22, 1945, in LaGrange County, she married O. Vernon Miller. He died Jan. 7, 1993. Survivi…