Objections to 2nd Amendment interpretation long overdue
I am finally seeing letters echoing what I have been saying for 20 years: the Second Amendment is about providing for and maintaining a "well-regulated militia" to defend our country from outside threats. It was in no way intended, nor can honestly be construed, to provide carte blanche constitutional protection for paranoid people who think they need an M-16, AK-47 or Uzi to defend themselves from ... whom, exactly? What kind of person can read the Second Amendment and come away believing that militias should be "well-regulated" but ordinary citizens should not? What kind of sick, twisted mind can convince other people that limiting access to assault weapons and having background checks means that the government wants to take away our handguns and hunting rifles? Oh yeah, Wayne LaPierre and the NRA …
Wayne LaPierre should be held criminally liable, and the NRA held financially responsible, for every victim of every mass shooting that has occurred during his tenure as head of the NRA. Congress needs to do the job we elected them to do, and start protecting us from the main enemy that is causing all this death and destruction — a domestic terrorist organization known as the NRA, instead of standing idly by while our children and friends are being killed by the hundreds. It is time that we take our country back from these twisted individuals, and make it safe again. Oh, and by the way, it is not persons with mental illness that we need to fear — it is weak, emotionally wounded, angry men who have no frustration tolerance or coping skills. How do we screen for that?
— Ronald A. Chupp, Goshen
Using tobacco greatly increases risk of heart attack
Sept. 29 is World Heart Day, an annual event that raises awareness about cardiovascular disease. There are lots of things you can do to help your heart, like eating lots of fruits and vegetables, exercising and getting your blood pressure and cholesterol checked on a regular basis. Want another tip to a healthy heart? Don’t use tobacco products or quit if you currently use.
Heart disease is the leading cause of death among Hoosiers. According to the 2014 U.S. Surgeon General’s report, about 24 percent of coronary heart disease deaths among U.S. adults age 35 and older are due to smoking, and about 34,000 heart disease deaths nationwide are due to secondhand smoke.
The first piece of good news is that it’s never too late to quit smoking. The second piece of good news is that free help is available here in Indiana. If you use tobacco products and are ready to quit, you can get free help from the Indiana Tobacco Quit Line at 1-800-QUIT-NOW or visit QuitNowIndiana.com for more information. Be sure to follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest tobacco related issues @TCEC574.
— Erika V. Contreras-Padilla
assistant/youth coordinator
Tobacco Control of Elkhart County Program
Elkhart County Health Department
