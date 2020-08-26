Funeral processions have the right of way
Indiana Code 9-21-13-1 Right of way at intersections in funeral procession:
Sec. 1. (a) A vehicle with lighted headlights in a funeral procession has the right-of-way at an intersection and may proceed through the intersection if the procession is headed by a lead or funeral escort vehicle displaying alternately flashing red and white, flashing red, or flashing amber lights or an authorized emergency vehicle.
I just was part of a funeral procession from a funeral home to Oakridge Cemetery in Goshen with a funeral flag on top of my car. The procession was led by a Goshen police car. We all had our lights on. I was about the 20th car in the procession. In at least two of the intersections there was traffic coming from the cross street (which would have had a green light) with cars trying to drive between the vehicles in the procession. At Pike Street, as we were rounding the curve from Third Street (now U.S. 33) traffic was trying to merge from the east on Pike.
Perhaps a reminder of this law is due for those folks who do not understand the etiquette and respect for a funeral procession led by authorities.
Vera Rudolph, Goshen
Commandments are needed to achieve unity
It is often said, “all men are created equal.” In another language we would use the inclusive word “menschen.” Not Black people and white people, as we often see in print, but rather Black people and white people.
Not as unborn people versus born people.
And two people becoming one flesh, as in the words of Jesus Christ, seen in Mathew 19:5, “For this reason a man shall leave his father and mother and be joined to his wife, and the two shall become one flesh.”
How can there be unity without the commandments of God, especially the Ten Commandments? Therein is the love of God, to keep us from drifting hopelessly at sea.
Jonathan Stoltzfus, Goshen
Slowed mail may become expensive
The postmaster general said he took out high-speed mail sorting machines because they were only being used one third of the time. Eight hours is one third of a day. It sounds like they were being used fairly well.
If they slow down the mail enough, it would soon cost $5 to mail a letter.
David A. Shepard, Bristol
