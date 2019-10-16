King is a rare public servant
A representative, in the very best sense of the word, is someone who moves beyond insiders and the well-connected, welcomes input from diverse perspectives and focuses on building a more vibrant and friendly community. Julia King is that rare kind of public servant; one with a passion for and experience in making government work for the good of the people.
That is why I enthusiastically support Julia King’s re-election to Goshen City Council, and urge others to support Julia King as well.
Karl Shelly, Goshen
Neighbor is voting for Julia King
Julia King is a political leader who fits the Wiktionary politician definition because she promotes the public good (the general welfare of the people; the best interests of the community), who is recognized for probity (adherence to the highest principles and ideals), leadership (a person who has commanding authority or influence), and has the qualities necessary to govern a state (any sovereign polity; a national or city-state government).
Julia is my neighbor and friend, but also I feel she is the City Council (representative) who listens to me, understands my environmental concerns, informs the city about realms that affect the residents’ well-being and works continuously at improving quality of life for all people of Goshen.
I for sure am voting for Julia, and you should too.
Paul D. Steury, Goshen
Father will make excellent councilman
I could not have been more excited when my father, Jonathan Neufeld, decided to run for Goshen City Council in District 2. I have known for years that he would make an excellent city councilman and I am so glad he decided to contribute his experience, wisdom and passion to help move Goshen forward.
My father has always pushed me to dream big while supporting me along the way. He sees the same kind of potential in Goshen and wants to help make creative ideas a reality in practical ways. I am confident he will help Goshen residents build a community they are happy and proud to live in.
Perhaps most importantly, my father taught me to approach problems from multiple perspectives and to see the whole picture. He does not shy away from folks with different points of view, and as the representative for District 2, he will work to bring all voices to the table. He is always willing to listen to concerns both big and small — even something as small as a tough math problem on a fifth grade homework assignment or a favorite toy that needs to be fixed.
I hope my father, Jonathan Neufeld, is your candidate for City Council in District 2, just like he is mine. I urge all the residents of Goshen to vote this Nov. 5 and remember Jonathan Neufeld for District 2.
Karis Neufeld, Goshen
