David Daugherty best choice for council at-large
Goshen is a wonderful place and, for the most part, has been governed in a reasonably responsible manner. I do, however, have a few points of contention to express.
One of the really good things we have had in place is a cap on the percentages of property tax. Yet, this year, the caps were broken by a feel-good campaign and subsequent referendum. In my job as a property manager, I watched helplessly as rents were unavoidably increased.
Additionally, I have witnessed many complaints by local private developers and contractors who are trying to fill Goshen’s urgent need for additional housing. The frustration is caused by an overreaching of the city to regulate and collect fees. This causes a slowing in the supply of needed housing for Goshen because developers prefer to build outside the city limits.
Thirdly, passage of the creation of a new environmental department as a division of our city government was presented stealthy, incrementally and without much public consideration. The public must be fully informed and majorly agree without being deceived in any way about the ultimate purpose of an entire new department of city government, especially when there is no urgent or great need.
In light of the items expressed, I wish to strongly encourage a vote for David Daugherty for councilman at-large.
David Daugherty is open and transparent. He will make sure the public is aware of all new initiatives and their consequences. He will listen to all sides, and support the decision that most reflects the overall public good. He has an understanding of commerce and the effects of over-reaching taxation and regulation. He states, “The money comes from the people, and as councilman I want to be a good steward of the people’s money.”
— Jim Long, Goshen
Adam Scharf has experience, training to be clerk-treasurer
Having represented cities and parishes in Louisiana for 50 years and having helped write the home rule provisions of the 1974 reform of the Louisiana Constitution, which was a model for the country, I have a thought or two about the upcoming Goshen election.
During a major study of municipal government in the mid-'90s an analysis was made between Indiana and Louisiana. We discovered the unique position of clerk-treasurers in Indiana local government. That position is a valuable check and balance in a strong executive, strong legislative form of government like Goshen.
A basic rule of ethics is anti-nepotism. Nepotism is defined “ … favoritism shown by persons in high office to relatives or close friends especially in granting jobs … ” Our current clerk-treasurer was appointed to fill a vacant position by a Republican caucus and approved by the Goshen Common Council on which her husband prominently serves and votes. Textbook nepotism. Not good.
The proposal every year to all local financial institutions to manage Goshen’s finances is a no-brainer, but Interra Credit Union does not pay the highest interest rates. And what about inclusive and transparent proposals from all local insurance companies on Goshen’s massive insurance needs to save money?
It is so disappointing that anyone gets into office unopposed. Where is the dialogue on the issues? Those liking unopposed offices surely would be among those Greeks who forced Socrates to take the poison for teaching the young to ask questions.
I wish I had a choice for mayor; someone else is missing my vote. At least we have a choice for the position of clerk-treasurer and I will vote for the best trained and most experienced candidate, Adam Scharf.
— Ronald W. Guth, Goshen
