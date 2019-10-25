David Daugherty, a veteran, deserves support
I do not normally write letters to the editor, but I am pleased to support Dave.
Dave has served our country as a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
Continuing his service to the community he is the past president of the Goshen Chamber of Commerce. He has been a vital link to businesses and a resource to Goshen and Elkhart County. Dave has a deep desire to continue to serve his community as a member of the City Council.
I have come to know Dave as a member and leader at the West Goshen Church of the Brethren. The level of caring and listening skills he uses helps to bring together people with differing viewpoints.
Dave Daugherty always seems to highlight the more positive aspects of a situation while working toward a solution. I have seen this personally and give my full support to his candidacy for Goshen City Council at large
– Steve Jarvis, Goshen
Jonathan Neufeld will work for Goshen
Goshen has been my home for a little over 50 years. During that time, I have witnessed its population almost double and diversify substantially, and the indications are that the trend will continue. The implications and challenges — foreseeable and unforeseeable — that flow from this dynamic will demand a quality of leadership that equals them.
When I learned that Jonathan Neufeld would be running for election to the Goshen City Council, I was elated and added my voice to those who encourage him because I believe he is one who has the kind of skills that Goshen city government needs to help it meet those challenges. His personal integrity, training, competence, commitment to the community and understanding of the unique time in which we live, combine to make him the ideal person to represent the Goshen 2nd District on the City Council. I have no doubt he will work for Goshen. Please give him that chance.
— Lee Roy Berry Jr., Goshen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.