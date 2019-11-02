Clerk-treasurer candidate responds to letter
Thursday’s letter submitted by Angie McKee’s first deputy defends the expensive no-bid contract with a particular accounting firm by stating “… they are a check-and-balance on our own strong internal controls.”
Strong internal controls? The audit reports by the State Board of Accounts differ from the first deputy’s assessment.
The 2018 independent audit found that “There were several deficiencies in the internal control system of the City related to financial transactions and reporting.” And further in the findings for the clerk-treasurer: “Management of the City had not established a proper system of internal control that would have ensured proper financial reporting.” (Supplemental Compliance Report pages 6-7, filed 9/10/19). This finding repeated the same problem reported in 2017. Anyone can access these public audit reports at the State Board of Accounts website.
Claiming that outside accountants cost less than a staff accountant is comparing apples and oranges. With the first you get perhaps 20 hours a month for $5,700. A well-qualified staff accountant would work 160 hours for perhaps $6,700. Which is the better deal?
The letter also implies that the clerk-treasurer can’t change how the Department of Finance does contracting. That is not true. Any department head in the city may request the Board of Works to advertise for proposals. The Department of Finance is no different.
The primary software I am suggesting for digitizing and modernizing the records already is in place and paid for by the city. What is lacking is the know-how and initiative to use it for this purpose.
And finally, the subtle suggestion that digitizing records might violate state requirements to retain paper records is just silly. Scanning a piece of paper and shredding a piece of paper are completely different things. A difference that informed common-sense voters understand.
— Adam Scharf, Goshen clerk-treasurer candidate
Inmates’ gift of knitted hats much appreciated
As cold weather begins, Goshen Community Schools kicks off the annual GCS/United Way coat drive, which runs through November. After the coat drive, GCS gives students and families new and gently used winter coats, boots, scarves, gloves and hats. Many families and local businesses donate to our drive, and I can attest to the fact that the distributed apparel is greatly appreciated.
However, the reason I am writing is because of the hard work of a group of people. When United Way representative, Keith Sarber, dropped off knitted hats this week, he brought seven trash bags of knitted hats. Where did they come from? They were knitted last year, by the inmates at the Elkhart County Jail. Last year the inmates sent hats, but this year they worked hard to ensure that everyone who wanted a hat could get one. The hats are different colors, styles, and sizes, but they are all amazing. Thank you to the people who made hats for people in our community. Your kind, warmhearted work has produced something that will keep others warm this winter. May your hearts and lives be blessed.
If you are a knitter, please consider sharing your love of knitting with those working on this project. To donate yarn to the jail, you may contact Kris Klosinski, program director, at kklosinski@elkhartcountysheriff.com or donations may be dropped off in the jail lobby (26861 C.R. 26, Elkhart) any day between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.
If you would like to donate to the coat drive, you may drop off new and gently used winter clothing at the GCS Administration Center, 613 E. Purl St. To those who need winter clothing, the coat drive will end Dec. 2; after that, GCS will make announcements once the winter items are sorted and ready to distribute.
— Lori Martin, Goshen
