It’s hard to believe that summer is coming to an end for many Elkhart County children and will soon be returning to school. This year we’re advising parents to stay alert and not allow their kids to become Big Tobacco’s next target. There could be tobacco in your kid’s backpack, and you might not recognize it. The products are intentionally designed to look like everyday items like school supplies and candy. Unfortunately, the tobacco industry targets kids to hook them on nicotine for life.
In 2016, the Indiana Youth Tobacco Survey showed that electronic cigarettes (vapes) are the most commonly used tobacco product among Hoosier youth. One of the most popular products is called JUUL. The sleek USB design of JUUL makes it easy to hide from teachers, administrators, and parents. All JUUL devices use flavored nicotine pods. Each pod contains five percent nicotine, which delivers as much nicotine as one pack of cigarettes.
Nicotine is highly addictive and can harm the adolescent brain no matter how it’s delivered. Some of these popular devices are delivering a massive amount of nicotine. Youth often don’t realize or underestimate the amount of nicotine in these products, and are becoming hooked at a young age. As students go back to school, we urge everyone to equip themselves with the armor of knowledge to help our kids and their developing brains be as healthy as they can be.
Be sure to follow Tobacco Control of Elkhart County on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest tobacco related issues @TCEC574. Anyone 13 and older that wants help quitting tobacco can get support by calling the Indiana Tobacco Quitline at 1-800-QUIT-NOW. Youth can also text DITCHJUUL to 887-09 for help quitting.
Erika V Contreras-Padilla
Tobacco Control of Elkhart County Program Assistant/ Youth Coordinator
Elkhart County Health Department
Friendly angel shows the way to Goshen
Our trip from Oregon was highlighted by a friendly angel.
Driving at night, direction signs at a minimum, we stopped at a gas station. We met a man who was kind enough to lead us for 45 minutes to the front door of our Goshen goal. Our new friend blinked his tail lights and drove off. What a great guy!
— Art Tidey and Esther Siville Tidey, Monmouth and Salem, Oregon
Climate debate needed by candidates
Climate change doesn’t get the attention it deserves from presidential debates, and that scares me.
Just like last month’s debates in Miami, this week’s CNN spectacle in Detroit is missing the mark in a big way. Last night, presidential hopefuls talked for three hours, but were only given 12 minutes to discuss humanity’s most daunting crisis. I believe that an issue as enormous and complex as climate change warrants a debate of its own, and the majority of the presidential candidates agree. But DNC Chair Tom Perez doesn’t want to sponsor a climate debate because he says it’s just an issue like all the others.
Climate change is not an issue like all the others.
Last year, scientists from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change reported that without rapid and far-reaching societal changes, our world will become unlivable. Across the globe, climate change touches everything from agriculture to allergies. In Goshen, we’ll see more extreme weather, like the hail that pummeled roofs and shredded field crops in June. The historic flooding that devastated homes and businesses in North Goshen last February will become a frequent reality. As a young person, this forecast is my future. I am very concerned.
Each of the presidential candidates has a plan to help us address these issues, but they can’t discuss them effectively because the Democratic Debates don’t let them.
We need a Climate Debate.
— Gabe Miller, Goshen
A crisis of honesty
A foundational building block of any free society, including our U.S. democracy for 243 years, is honesty. A National Social Experiment survey shows that 95% of Americans are honest. George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, for example, were legendary for their honesty.
Because of President Trump’s virtually non-stop lying, he has delivered a devastating gut punch to this country’s well-being. Sometime in April 2019 the president surpassed 10,000 false or misleading statements, according to fact checking by the Washington Post. How do you explain the importance of honesty to children if the president of the United States can get away with lying incessantly?
What is even more disheartening is that one of our political parties generally looks the other way regarding the president’s unrelenting deceptions. Most members of the Republican Party, which is a sizable chunk of the U.S. population, keep supporting a president. Further, for any Christian to tolerate such continued deception is truly incomprehensible. Jesus said, “Let your yes be yes and your no be no.”
In the 2020 presidential election, Americans will be deciding if we’ll choose deception and lying or honesty and truth telling. A vote for decency will send Trump and his Republican cronies packing. Actually, it’s more than a matter of honesty. The safety and national security of our country ultimately are at stake — because around the world the U.S. leader cannot be trusted to simply tell the truth.
— Joann Smith, Goshen
