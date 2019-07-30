Friendly angel shows the way to Goshen
Our Trip from Oregon was highlighted by a friendly angel.
Driving at night, direction signs at a minimum, we stopped at a gas station. We met a man who was kind enough to lead us for 45 minutes to the front door of our Goshen goal. Our new friend blinked his taillights and drove off. What a great guy!
— Art Tidey and Esther Siville Tidey, Monmouth and Salem, Oregon
A crisis of honesty
A foundational building block of any free society, including our U.S. democracy for 243 years, is honesty. A National Social Experiment survey shows that 95% of Americans are honest. George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, for example, were legendary for their honesty.
Because of President Trump’s virtually non-stop lying, he has delivered a devastating gut punch to this country’s well-being. Sometime in April 2019 the president surpassed 10,000 false or misleading statements, according to fact checking by the Washington Post. How do you explain the importance of honesty to children if the president of the United States can get away with lying incessantly?
What is even more disheartening is that one of our political parties generally looks the other way regarding the president’s unrelenting deceptions. Most members of the Republican Party, which is a sizable chunk of the U.S. population, keep supporting a president. Further, for any Christian to tolerate such continued deception is truly incomprehensible. Jesus said, “Let your yes be yes and your no be no.”
In the 2020 presidential election, Americans will be deciding if we’ll choose deception and lying or honesty and truth telling. A vote for decency will send Trump and his Republican cronies packing. Actually, it’s more than a matter of honesty. The safety and national security of our country ultimately are at stake — because around the world the U.S. leader cannot be trusted to simply tell the truth.
— Joann Smith, Goshen
