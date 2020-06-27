After 400 years, Blacks still face racism in U.S.
“ALL LIVES MATTER!” is the phrase yelled at me several times while I stood on the corner of Main and Plymouth Wednesday afternoon with my sign: BLACK LIVES MATTER — RACE EQUALITY. I would shout back “YES!” The problem is Black lives have not been treated as if they mattered equally in the U.S. up until today.
Black people first arrived in 1619, taken from their African homes and smashed together in the bottom of cargo boats with no room between them. They were counted as 3/5 of a person in the Constitution. They were used as property — bought, sold, and traded until the 13th Amendment was passed in 1865. That’s 246 years of trauma and mistreatment for generation upon generation. Black people were treated as less than human: branded, flogged, raped, families split apart at slave auctions. “Slave patrols” were formed to catch runaways.
Then Jim Crow laws took away rights of Black people, terrorized, and segregated them. The KKK killed Black people by lynching them, often after torture. Then came separate and worse accommodations, worse wages, worse housing, prevention from voting.
Racist acts continue today — all the time: in stores, walking down the street, in restaurants. … “Questions still arise today about the disproportionately high numbers of people of African descent killed, beaten, and arrested by police in major urban cities of America.” (Victor E. Kappeler Eastern Kentucky University)
So, yes, all lives matter: white, brown, Asian, Black, etc. But only Black lives have consistently and horrifically not mattered for 400 years. For a view from today, look at the 3-min video: https://www.vox.com/2015/4/30/8520305/systemic-racism-video{
I will keep saying Black lives do matter. They deserve racial equality. It is time to stop racial injustice and act like Black people’s lives matter as much as white people’s do.
Anne Byler, Goshen
Masks can reduce the spread of virus
The concept of freedom in the United States has never been complete. For example, I exceed its limits when my fist collides with somebody else’s nose.
The reason for a mask in a pandemic is that the wearer is less likely to transmit the disease to another person, something much worse than a bloody nose.
In LaGrange County, with about 300 positive cases of virus, they saw fit to mandate mask usage June 15. No such urgency exists in Elkhart County, even though there are 2,400 cases (as of June 19) and the number is increasing by the dozens daily.
Paul Hershberger, Goshen
