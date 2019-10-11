Adam Scharf helps constituents
A few years ago, I experienced a conflict with Goshen’s planning department. I run a small home business, and I only learned after the fact that I would need a permit. Even though I have elicited zero nuisance complaints, our city planners felt I did not meet the criteria for a home-occupation permit. They were prepared to shut down my only source of employment, and deprive my patients of care, because of dogmatic loyalty to city code over the needs of city residents.
Adam Scharf was a real resource during this crisis. He attended the Board of Zoning Appeals to argue on my behalf, reminding the city that zoning’s function is to prevent nuisances, not to shut down small businesses. Thankfully, the BZA agreed, and granted my permit. Since then, Scharf has helped Goshen amend its zoning code, becoming friendlier to home occupations.
I believe home occupations are good for neighborhoods, good for our local economy and good for our quality of life. Scharf has worked to see that more of this good is possible.
This is only one example of Adam Scharf’s character. He responds to the needs of his constituents; he comprehends the function of local government; and he works for timely solutions. We have been fortunate to have him as a member of our City Council, and I believe we will be fortunate to have him serve as Goshen’s clerk-treasurer. Please join me in voting for him on (or before!) Nov. 5.
Heather Horst, Goshen
Megan Eichorn passionate about helping in Goshen
As you go about your business in Goshen, you might come across Megan Eichorn. In recent years, you may have found it’s not always her, but me, her twin sister, Kendra. She’s now running for City Council and we’ve compounded the confusion with me helping her canvas while wearing a Megan Eichorn for City Council shirt.
Clearly I’m biased, but I think she’ll make an excellent addition to the City Council.
Megan has volunteered in various capacities for 18 years. First, with the Goshen Parks Board, and then at Chandler Elementary School, where she founded and ran a running club for seven years. During our conversations, she talked about how well the kids were doing and who was improving. I heard the pride in her voice for the kids and their growth.
Later, she spent five years with the local swim club, GSI, volunteering her time at meets, participating on the board and eventually becoming president. Our conversations turned to how she enjoyed working with families and seeing these kids excelling at a sport and growing into young men and women.
Megan’s passion about this town, the community and the people who live here are one of the primary reasons my family and I chose to move here. Goshen is a special place and Megan is one of the reasons why.
So, when you see her on the street, don’t be surprised if it turns out to be me. I have been answering to “Megan” as long as I have been answering to my own name. It’s a name I’m proud to respond to, not just because she’s my sister, but also because she’s a kind, respected and hard-working citizen of this town. I have no doubt she will do an amazing job on the City Council.
Kendra Collat, Goshen
