Letter about redistricting not accurate
In response to the letter to the editor regarding redistricting in Wednesday’s Goshen News, the account is not accurate. The council had changes it wanted to make in the voting districts. The first plan did not move Julia Gautsche out of her district; however, it moved the boundary closer to her house. As I recall, the council passed the final amended plan without incident.
Over the years, the Democratic mayor always submitted the redistricting plan to the city council and it was most always passed with no changes by the council. It is the council’s responsibility to approve the plan, and that is what was done.
I have full confidence in the current slate of Republican candidates and plan to vote for them on Tuesday.
— Thomas W. Stump, Goshen
Trump is right, Putin is our pal
I’m not always the quickest on the uptake, I see it now — Donald Trump is right — Russia is our friend.
They helped us with our cybersecurity during the 2016 election. On the world stage, Russia is glad to step in after Trump “deferred” to them after leaving Syria. Obviously, they won’t use this influence against Israel, they’re our friends and want what’s best for the U.S.
I heard Russia has been sending money to the NRA. Great! Now they can let their voice be heard. Those mean ol’ liberals are passing all these laws. Why, they almost signed a law that would strengthen background checks. Stop the bus! Slow down boys!
Russia sent money to build an aluminum plant in Kentucky. Maybe Trump can get them to send money for our schools and churches that are in dire need of funds.
Fortunately, Trump and Putin are such good friends. They are able to meet privately at each of the big summit meetings. You know Putin has only the best interest of the U.S. at heart.
Trump has claimed he’s lost all this money since being since being president. Hey, maybe Russia could loan him some money to tide him over. What are friends for?
Dasvidanya!
— Brian Hartman, Wakarusa
Thanks for the support
I want to personally thank the entire Michiana community for your support in making the first Michiana Food Free Trunk or Treat such a huge success. Many volunteers donated their time and passed out various non-food items.
This event was created in honor of children who have medical conditions that limit them from having a traditional Halloween experience. These children have food allergies, diabetes, feeding tubes, autism, oral aversions, etc. For many children, this was the first time they had ever dressed up and trick or treated. Seeing the smiles on their faces and seeing how moved each parent was made this an amazing night for everyone. All of the children were able to not only have a safe trick or treating experience, but they were able to play with other children and make connections.
We look forward to next year and are planning even more fun activities to go with the trick or treating. If you are interested in helping with planning or volunteering your time, please contact us via Facebook @Michiana Food Free Trunk or Treat, or email info.michianafoodfreetrunktreat@gmail.com.
— Jamie Stuck, Bristol
Founder of Michiana Food Free Trunk or Treat
