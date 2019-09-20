Cremation is not so green
Regards the article "Greener" burial option coming to Oakridge Cemetery, Sep 17, 2019
While I applaud Oakridge Cemetery for suggesting the planting of trees as memorials, I must cry foul on the suggestion that cremation, and the burying of cremated remains, is in any way a “greener” disposition option.
While conventional burial (toxic embalming chemicals, plastic/hardwood/metal caskets, concrete vaults) is obviously bad for the environment, cremation is barely better. The amount of fossil fuel required to cremate a body is roughly equal to the amount of fuel required to drive 4,800 miles, not to mention the air pollution and toxic mercury emissions that result from each cremation.
Furthermore, cremated remains have high pH and sodium levels; burying cremated remains is actually toxic to plant life. “Bio-urns” and other products purporting to “grow a tree from your loved one’s ashes” are designed to protect the tree seed and its potting soil from the ashes. The “greenest” disposition option, by far, is good old-fashioned natural burial: burying the unembalmed body in a biodegradable shroud or casket, directly in the earth, with no concrete vault, the way we used to do. In natural burial, we can offer our bodies back to the earth in a way that does not pollute, and in fact enriches the soil, so that trees can grow.
— Rochelle Martin, Hamilton, Ontario, formerly of Goshen
Rob Roberson is the candidate to vote for
Election season is upon us, and as a resident of our wonderful city, I want to give Rod Roberson my full endorsement for mayor of Elkhart.
Rod’s experience serving Elkhart and the community is unmatched. His 16 years on the Elkhart City Council give him a deep understanding and comprehension of how to get work done for Elkhart, and winning his at-large seat proves his wide appeal to the Elkhart community. His leadership abilities were cemented when he accepted numerous leadership roles with companies, including local manufacturers like Coachmen Industries.
Rod’s deep roots in the community expanded as the executive director of Church Community Services, a nonprofit helping those experiencing poverty in Elkhart County, and more recently he worked to better the lives of our children as the director of co-curricular programming for Elkhart Community Schools.
During the past few months, I’ve watched Rod engage with undecided voters who walked away excited and enthusiastic to vote for Rod this Nov. 5. As mayor, a few of Rod’s platform items include increasing transparency in city departments, support entrepreneurship in Elkhart and encourage industry diversification.
Elkhart deserves a mayor with the passion, energy and nonstop can-do attitude that Rod brings. From my own experience, he’s always willing to sit down and talk to citizens about their concerns and what he can do to help.
I’m very excited to be voting for Rod Roberson on Nov. 5. I’ve already got my calendar marked, and I hope you do as well.
— David Polaski, Elkhart
Former council member to vote for incumbents
When I started on the City Council in the early 1990s, the relationship between the mayor and clerk-treasurer then was quite fraught. It left some of us on the council struggling to navigate the divide. The situation now in City Hall is the exact opposite. Mayor Stutsman and Clerk-Treasurer McKee work together in a bipartisan and collaborative way that is great for Goshen.
An example: McKee researched different banking options to maximize the city’s revenues. Stutsman suggested she do an RFP (request for proposals) to local financial institutions to see which offered the best financial package for the city. McKee reviewed the options and changed deposits to INterra Credit Union. This change generated an additional $975,443.51 in earnings for 2018 alone.
The relationship between Stutsman, a Democrat, and McKee, a Republican, illustrates a significant change in recent years: Party identification does not necessarily dictate loyalty for our local elected officials. In the interest of maintaining the profitable leadership that the mayor and clerk-treasurer currently provide to our city, I endorse and will vote for both.
— Everett Thomas, Goshen
