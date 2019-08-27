Goshen, being responsible and conservative, can become environmentally sensitive and fiscally aware at the same time. Reducing the carbon footprint is not rocket science, just Google it. Often, private industry and vendors will consult free of charge with entities aiming for energy efficiency.
The mayor’s office could lead with the wisdom and advice of the Republicans and Democrats on the Common Council ... A new environmental department is not necessary. An increase in bureaucracy is not the answer. As they say in Texas — “all hat and no cattle.” Step out, innovate and lead — ever heard of it — not increase bureaucracy and needlessly spend taxpayer dollars.
Here are a few suggestions:
• Retrofit all government buildings with energy-efficient materials.
• Electric city vehicles
• Solar panels and windmills
• Coordinate with NIPSCO
• Coordinate traffic signals with advanced technology
• Compost maple leaves and yard waste
• Electronically record, transmit and store city files and records.
Do you hear us political leaders? Earn our trust and your compensation. Together we can reduce our carbon footprint. Just do it.
— Ronald W. Goth, Goshen
Where is the compassion for children along our border?
I once visited an orphanage in Vietnam where children lived in squalid conditions. She said, “If every Christian Vietnamese family would adopt one of these children, our orphanages would go out of business.
Many of us remember being part of helping to welcome and resettle refugees here in the “land of the free.” We were gladdened – enriched by sharing their lives. We continue to be blessed by their contributions to our communities, even leaderships here.
Looking back, we can’t help feeling for the suffering on our southern border. Perhaps we responded to the Vietnamese needy because much of their pain was because of the American war in Vietnam. They call that experience.
Where is our compassion for suffering of children and loving parents on our southern border...? Are we in any way responsible for the current pain? Or, will we continue to feed on fear and pain we could endure in some unknown future? Will we continue our country’s responsibility and failing to feel compassion for suffering neighbors?
It has been said that each of us have two forces within. One is the ferociousness of an angry bear. The other is the nature of a lamb. Which one influences us the most depends on which one we feed.
— Margaret Metzler, Goshen
