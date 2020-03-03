Democrats’ vote on abortion bill didn’t make the news
Some important news stories do not get the coverage they deserve. Here is one:
Recently, a U.S. Senate bill (S.160 — Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act) was blocked by a Democrat filibuster (for the third time) that would protect the lives of newborn infants surviving a botched abortion. While congressional Democrats whine about children separated from their illegally entering parents at the border, they believe in abortion from conception to birth ... and beyond. So now, infanticide, euphemistically called “reproductive care,” should be allowed according to the political Left.
During the Senate debate, Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska said, “I urge my colleagues to picture a baby that’s already been born, that’s outside the womb gasping for air ... We’re talking about babies that have already been born. Nothing in this bill touches abortion access.”
The Center for Disease Control that keeps data on this statistic stated that hundreds of babies were born under the medical code P96.4 or babies born alive after a termination of pregnancy. And these figures are just from hospitals, excluding abortion facilities, which certainly would add to the official figures. This presents a moral dilemma for liberal Christians, especially our Goshen College neighbors, who must decide whether to vote for the party of infanticide or for Trump. It should be obvious to all Christians and to all people of faith that this one policy alone nullifies any perceived evil of President Trump. We know the position of Not-Ready-For-Prime-Time Mayor Pete. His position mirrors the position of every Democrat candidate still running.
Will our local newspaper print any op-eds pointing this out? Don’t hold your breath.
Robert Riddle, Goshen
Family thanks anonymous donor
This is a long awaited BIG Thank You to the person who purchased our son’s grave stone back in 2005.
Thomas Hoopingarner, our son, passed unexpectedly and we were left in a financial situation that would have taken us a long time to do. We have never forgotten about you and wish we could meet you, but if you would rather remain anonymous, I understand. We can’t express enough appreciation for your gesture. I just wanted to let you know in case we haven’t done so.
Thank you very much.
Tom and Judy Hoopingarner, New Paris
Legislators fail again on gun background checks
For the second year in a row, the Senate failed to provide a hearing on a bill to require background checks on all firearm sales in Indiana. Under Indiana law, it is legal for private sellers at gun shows, on the internet and on our streets to sell firearms without a background check.
Our rural legislators are turning their backs on this sensible legislation that could help to reduce gun violence in our cities. A poll by Monmouth University in March of 2018 found that among NRA members, 69% expressed support for comprehensive background checks. Support for such a measure increased to 78% among gun owners who are not members of the NRA. Polls targeting the general public without reference to gun ownership hover in the range of 90% support for comprehensive background checks.
A second bill on safe storage of firearms that would help to prevent child access, also failed to receive a hearing even though it has overwhelming public support. Next year’s General Assembly will have the opportunity to place the wishes of their constituents above those of the NRA.
Jerry King, president, Hoosiers Concerned About Gun Violence
