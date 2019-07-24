To the wrong-way rider
I’m glad to see you using a bicycle for transportation. Bicycle riders save money on gas and get healthy exercise as a bonus.
I am very concerned, however, to see you riding against traffic. Riders like you are under the mistaken belief that riding toward traffic is safer because you can see the car coming toward you. These riders act like they are pedestrians on wheels, and since pedestrians walk toward traffic, they assume incorrectly that bicyclists should do the same.
Statistics tell us, however, that real safety comes from traveling on the road in the same predictable manner as other road users. While wrong-way cyclists make up only 5% of bicycle traffic, they make up 21 percent of total car-bike collisions, according to the League of American Bicyclists.
Why should cyclists always ride on the right? Here are several reasons.
• It’s the law. The vehicle codes of all 50 states require bicyclists to ride on the right with the flow of traffic. Cyclists are not pedestrians on wheels: a bicycle is a vehicle and must obey the rules of the road like all vehicles and that includes riding in the right lane on all roads.
• Riding on the left puts you in a place where motorists don’t expect to see other vehicles when they scan the road. As a result, they may not see you, a situation that can be fatal if they drift onto the right shoulder, make a right turn into a driveway or make a right turn to enter the road. (In this case, the motorist is looking left to see if there is on-coming traffic, while you are coming from the right in a place they do not expect to see a vehicle.)
• Wrong-way cyclists are in a head-on conflict with cyclists riding correctly. When two cyclists traveling in opposite direction meet on the shoulder of the road, on which side should the correct-riding cyclist pass? Sometimes there’s little time to decide. If a motor vehicle happens to be passing at the same time, leaving no room to swerve, the result could be a collision between cyclists with an impact speed of more than 30 miles per hour.
• The speed difference between a car and a wrong-way cyclist is much greater than for cyclists riding correctly. Any impact with a motor vehicle will, therefore, be much more serious. A motorist has more time to react to a cyclist riding with traffic and more time to plan to give the cyclist adequate room to share the road.
Let’s make cycling safe by remembering to ride on the right.
– John Yoder, Goshen
League of American Bicyclist
certified instructor
Columnist doesn't mention liberal bias
Syndicated columnist, Morton Marcus in his essay published July 2 complains about the Supreme Court “enabling” gerrymandering by not interfering in political redistricting cases. Strange that liberals never complain about gerrymandering when Democrats do it. Mr. Marcus furthermore is concerned that Indiana is a thoroughly Red State and such absence of “meaningful competition invites intellectual as well as economic corruption” and “the key to civil civic behavior is acceptance of the diversity of thought.”
Well, diversity of thought is nearly absent in our nation’s schools of higher education, our mainstream media, and the entertainment industry. Has Mr. Marcus ever written about that?
I would like to see more diversity of thought in our local newspapers with more thoughtful, conservative op-ed columns.
The Democrat Party of 2019 has self identified as the party of open borders, prenatal and even postnatal infanticide, neo-Marxist economic class warfare, and identity-obsessive hucksters. We now have a leading presidential candidate who is a full-fledged socialist and admirer of Fidel Castro who honeymooned in the former Soviet Union. All 20 of the current Democrat candidates refused to
identify even one limitation on abortion that they could support, including supporting abortion for
so-called “trans females” who are biological males and thus are incapable of being pregnant.
I and my fellow unapologetic conservatives will persist in holding to our Founding Fathers’ ideals of political theory including separation of powers, federalism, the rule of law, religious liberty and adherence to traditional Judaeo-Christian values.
— Robert Riddle, Goshen
