Community makes auction a success
LaGrange County Habitat for Humanity held its 24th Annual Benefit Auction on Aug. 2. All proceeds from this event are directed toward helping to provide affordable housing to LaGrange County residents.
We wish to thank the staff of the Shipshewana Auction Barn for hosting this event.
Also, we would like to extend a huge thank you to volunteers, donors, auction buyers and attendees, committee members, carpenters, quilters, bakers, servers, members of the board of directors, the auctioneers, the auction clerks and all those who prayed. God bless you, every one.
LCHFH is grateful to LaGrange County residents and businesses for continuing to support housing for local families.
– John Sisson
executive director
LCHFH board of directors
Republicans should support action on guns
We are a red state, which means we have a responsibility. The Republicans in office are doing nothing to make this hate and terror perpetrated by white, American men go away. We need to show the country that we’re strong enough to use our hearts and our brains.
My family owns guns. We want to continue owning guns, but we have no need for military-style anything, and I’m sorry, neither do you.
One mass shooting and one week it took for New Zealand to start changes to their gun laws! Even before the laws were changed, gun shop owners refused to sell the military-style weapons. What? They turned down money? That’s right, they said their phones were ringing non-stop with people trying to buy those guns before they were illegal, and they said no because it was the “right thing to do.”
Where is OUR humanity? Why aren’t we outraged that Mitch and his sheep are kowtowing to a wanna-be dictator who licks the boots of someone like Putin? Really? Is this who we are? Red does not mean stupid, and it does not mean hate... or does it, because they seem to be becoming synonymous.
– Lisa Levin, South Bend
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.