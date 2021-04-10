Letters to the editor

Columnist wrong about Georgia election law
The John Krull column published 4-8-21 about the new Georgia election law contains many distortions and factual errors. The most egregious is the false claim that it would now be illegal to bring food and water to voters waiting in line. The law actually says that food and water distribution must take place 150 feet from the polling place and 25 feet from voters. Furthermore, election officials may give them water in line, just not party partisans as that constitutes electioneering.
What Stacy Abrams and her supporters really object to are the other measures that would clean up the mess observed in the 2020 election in Georgia. In neighboring Florida, similar reforms were in place and that election went off smoothly on election night. While in Georgia, signature matching was not used, drop-boxes were unsecured, ballot counting was suddenly stopped then restarted once monitors left. Well-founded suspicions of ballot harvesting were made and many signed legal affidavits (sworn statements of fact) were made stating ballot counters being observed running ballots through ballot counting machines over and over. What we need are uniform voting measures that count every LEGAL vote. Counting and recounting compromised ballots does little to reassure me. Interestingly, the majority of Black voters approve of voter ID. To imply Blacks are incapable of obtaining proper ID is in itself, condescending and racist.
The Hobby Lobby case is also misrepresented. Their refusal to provide insurance for birth control and reproductive rights actually was for abortion and morning after pills which induce abortion after conception as taken place. Individuals do not lose their 1st Amendment rights of religious freedom when they open a family business. The Supreme Court got it right!
Robert Riddle, Goshen
When did school funding become a political platform?
Budgets are budgets and because public school is no longer the only game in town they are behaving like spoiled children.
The Republicans and their so-called cronies did not create this mess. Have you seen the blood line family trees of schools and who the employees are that are being paid and have their livelihood on school employment?
Teachers. You want more funding for your 180 student instructional days as outlined on page 28 of 31 pages of the Indiana Teachers Contract-2018, then talk to your bosses, the school superintendent and school board.
I challenge all schools to publish two things:
• How much debt is on the books
• How many years left on debt
• I’m aware of one school corporation that takes fiscal accountability out of six local school corporations. Do you know which one that is? Do your own research.
• I attended seven years once a month as a parent school board meetings. And quite frequently property taxes were raised by vote of the school board with superintendent endorsement.
• Mr. Daniels did Indiana a huge favor, or look to our neighbors to the west, Illinois and check out their property taxes.
• Schools have been given much – figure it out.
Gaye Hambrice, Goshen
