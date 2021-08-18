Letters to the editor

Redistricting needs more voter input
I’m concerned that the redrawing of Indiana district lines based on the 2020 census data be done fairly (not favoring one party over the other). I urge the Indiana House and Senate committees responsible for this activity to seek input for these district lines primarily from non-partisan groups with big-data experience.
It isn’t appropriate to hire a consulting firm as a major source of redistricting input if that firm always works in favor of one party. Our senators and representatives should be elected/re-elected because of their legislative platform and performance, not because district lines have been drawn to virtually eliminate the chances of the opposing party.
Unfairly drawn district lines push us farther away from being a true democracy. Many statistics on poor voter turnout in our area and Indiana as a whole, were cited at the Aug. 7 meeting in Elkhart by the House Committee on Elections and Apportionment and the Senate Committee on Elections. We don’t need anything that will lead to voter apathy! Indiana is 42nd in voter turnout in the United States. We need to find ways to increase voter turnout, not depress it by making voters feel their votes don’t count because their district is drastically skewed toward one party.
Another state tour should be conducted to review the new proposed district lines/maps once the lines have been drawn so the public can be informed of what’s being considered before it gets set in stone. These decisions must not be made behind closed committee doors.
We all deserve an Indiana that has fairly drawn districts because that will result in fair elections. We need to create balance in our government because that will lead to better laws and outcomes for all Hoosiers.
Lina Blosser, Goshen
Might Republicans actually be fair?
Some Democrats at the Aug. 7 Indiana redistricting hearing in Goshen understandably expressed skepticism about the process. Would the Republicans in charge of the proceedings take the comments to heart, or were the hearings basically window dressing to try to make the Republicans look fair?
Drawing new district lines is all about power, who gets it and who doesn’t. Indiana was 50th in the country in voter turnout in 2014. More recent analysis places Indiana 42nd in U.S. voter turnout. Large numbers of eligible Hoosiers don’t bother voting because evidently, they feel their vote doesn’t really count.
Now a contest for all Hoosiers allows anyone to make his or her own maps, then submit them for prizes. It’s called “All IN for Democracy Public Mapping Competition.” Visit http://www.districtr.org/indiana for the mapping software. The winning maps will be used as the standard to judge the maps drawn by our legislators and will be a new tool to hold them accountable. In this way everyone has a chance to be part of the solution to end gerrymandering in Indiana.
Indiana Republican legislators now have a super majority and don’t need a single Democratic vote to enact legislation. In our state, Republicans have absolute power. According to an old adage, “Power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.” Decide for yourself. The chosen maps will reveal a lot. The fairness, honesty and integrity — or lack thereof — shown by Hoosier Republican legislators will soon be on full display for everyone to see.
Joann Smith, Goshen
We should have known the outcome in Afghanistan
We can grow roses at the North Pole. But we should know that if we ever left roses to fend for themselves at the North Pole, they would die immediately.
We were able to set up a democratic national government in Afghanistan. But we should have known that it would immediately fall as soon as we stopped propping it up.
The reason we failed in Afghanistan is that we ignored the reality of Afghan history and culture, and based our actions on hubris and fantasy. We thought America can do anything we set our minds to. No. We can’t. The outcome was always inevitable.
David Coyne, Goshen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.