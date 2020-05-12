Letters to the editor

Pat Hackett listening to concerns about racial justice
Recently, through the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery (Georgia) and Sean Reed (Indiana), we have been reminded of the disparity in justice for people of color, especially those in the African-American community. I wanted to remind readers how important it is to have a congressional representative who is paying attention to racial justice and the inequities that exist.
The reasons these disparities exist are many. It will take a long time for our justice system to catch up with the longing most of us have to correct the wrongs that exist, which is why it’s important to have someone who understands these issues and is prioritizing them as our representative.
While Goshen isn’t facing these disparities as much, our neighbors in South Bend are.
Pat Hackett is a candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in District 2. She is aware of the myriad issues that face the African-American community, and other communities of color, and actively engages in conversation with people within those communities. Her positions aren’t reactionary, or for the votes, but are from years of paying attention, with a sincere compassion for those facing these issues daily. During Black Maternal Health week, she held a Pat Chat to discuss the racial disparities and roadblocks that black women often face when seeking OBGYN care.
I’ve been following Pat Hackett for years now. She pays attention to what’s plaguing our communities, especially marginalized communities. It’s demoralizing that it isn’t currently the case for those who are already in congress representing us.
The primary is less than a month away, and I hope that as a community, concerned about our neighbors, we make a choice for leadership that cares about the dignity and justice for all of its constituents.
Lynn Diener, Goshen
No Menthol Sunday
Menthol cigarettes pose a serious threat to many vulnerable groups and populations, including youth and young people. Menthol makes cigarettes easier to smoke and harder to quit, which makes them especially appealing to young, inexperienced smokers. While other cigarette flavoring that are attractive to youth have now been banned, menthol remains as the only legal flavored cigarette.
No Menthol Sunday will take place May 17, and is a national observance day to engage faith leaders and their communities in a discussion about how to improve health outcomes for African Americans, particularly in respect to menthol tobacco products. The day can also serve as an opportunity to educate young people about the danger of these products and to urge them to never start using them. The best way to inspire the next generation is to lead by example and reject all tobacco products, including flavored products such as menthol cigarettes.
Visit TCEC574 via Facebook or naatpn.org/nms2020 for more information about getting involved with No Menthol Sunday. If you or someone you know is interested in quitting tobacco, the Indiana Tobacco Quitline (1-800-Quit-Now) is available 24/7. Youth 13 and older Text INDIANA to 88709 for free, anonymous texts to help you get through it.
Erika V Contreras-Padilla,
Tobacco Control of Elkhart County, Youth Coordinator
Elkhart County Health Department
Science is dead to Trump administration
Like an Old Testament prophet, Adam Schriff at the House of Representative impeachment inquiry said, “If truth does not matter, we are truly lost.“
Today, science is the truth, from the coronavirus to climate change. In the Trump White House and with Trump supporters, sciences is on skid row. The truth has been politicized to the extent of ignoring more than 80,000 deaths and 1.3 million coronavirus cases here. Medical science says there will be more than 140,000 dead by the end of July, that’s 3,000 a day, that’s a 911 every day.
This is in the face of Trump statements that America is going to be great again and to save the slowly sinking boat of his reelection. Human life is also on skid row, with a crazy rush to end the stay-at-home restrictions. To save the economy is the role of the federal government. One, to provide the testing and the contact tracing that Trump has not activated. Also money needs to be provided to the states to continue services, and more money for small businesses and more money for unemployment.
Bernie was right, insurance should not be tied to your employer. Like the singer Bruce Cockburn has said, “Follow the money and see were leads, two shrunken men stuffed up with greed.”
Political ambition at the expense of human life by executive inaction will be Trump's legacy. Trump is not dumb, he knows what he is doing as does Mitch McConnell and William Barr selling out our country to feed the rich and their own political avarice. God save this country.
Bruce Bishop, Goshen
