Letters to the editor

What has happened to our country?
On this Memorial Day, I pay honor and respect to my brothers in the military past and present. I watched the National Memorial Day Concert on PBS and listened to wonderful speeches and portrayals of those who have sacrificed much for our rights and freedoms. Reflecting on this, I wonder what has happened to our country that so many have suffered and sacrificed for?
Our Congress is pushing hard for a socialistic government. States are changing voting laws to provide ballots to voters without verification or eligibility of the voters. I hear demands for taking our arms away and defunding the police and military. Our economy and manufacturing is controlled by the Chinese and they could bring the United States to its knees in a heartbeat. The government is deeply in debt and proposing to go deeper, requiring more borrowing and higher taxes. By the way, most people are aware that taxing the wealthy, even taking all their wealth, will not solve the government’s financial problems. The problem is the government’s inability to understand and follow the concept of working with a balanced budget, something most people do understand.
I expect I’m going to hear that I’m all wrong, that the government is working on behalf of the people’s best interests. Well, you have a long way to go to prove it. In God I trust, but my faith, trust, and respect for those running the country is fading.
— Ronald Kramer, Goshen
Poor People’s Campaign taking action Monday
Your May 27 article titled “More jobless getting aid than in past even as cutoffs loom” states that the restaurant, hotel, manufacturing and construction industries are struggling to find workers. Might that have something to do with what those workers are paid?
Let’s remember that the pandemic has greatly worsened the economic situations of millions because of the slowed economy and resulting rent debts, job losses due to caring for children not in school, etc.
Our national legislators receive salaries of more than $170,000 per year (around $80/hour), along with premium health insurance, all paid for by our tax dollars. Meanwhile, they cannot find it within themselves to approve a $15 minimum wage for struggling front-line workers.
This is why I’m participating in the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival. The PPC Jubilee Platform sets forth goals that will begin to reverse these injustices by lifting up the needs of poor and low-income people.
The Indiana Poor People’s Campaign is taking action this Monday noon, June 7 at U.S. Rep. Andre Carson’s office in Indianapolis. We are calling on all U.S. representatives in Indiana to sign on to our resolution: “Realizing a Third Reconstruction: A Moral and Political Commitment to Fully Address Poverty and Low Wealth in America by Building Up from the Bottom.”
— Rod Hollinger-Janzen, Goshen
