Writer appalled Walorski continues to support Trump
I, like most of you, deplore the events of last week in our nation’s Capitol building. It is not surprising that President Trump’s mean-spirited rhetoric led to such horrific actions. Maybe I shouldn’t be surprised, but I am deeply saddened by our 2nd District Rep. Jackie Walorski’s consistent and unwavering support of Trump’s lies, futile attempts to hold on to power and efforts to polarize our country.
After repeated recounts and court challenges, the will of the voters was certified by the Electoral College. Congress’s role Jan. 6 was ceremonial and intended to unite our country. This was not the time or place for federal lawmakers to object to state election results.
To think that within hours of the carnage, Jackie Walorski still voted to object to the Electoral College results is beyond my comprehension. Her website reveals a continued justification of her vote. Ms. Walorski, you owe your constituents and the nation an apology. Republican Sens. Todd Young and Mike Braun knew at that time objecting to the Electoral College was wrong.
We see the danger of inflammatory accusations and stereotypes of the other party and people in general. I would hope that after Republicans and Democrats were locked together fearing possibly for their lives, that their common humanity would triumph over political differences. I hope and pray this is a wake-up call to a renewed commitment to true bipartisan cooperation.
As Mahatma Gandhi said, “You must be the change you wish to see in the world.”
Greg Suderman, Elkhart
Don’t ignore the word of God
If we have less reverence for the Holy Bible than for our country’s Constitution, we will fail. Our vice president, a Godly man, in Washington on Wednesday certainly was correct to uphold the U.S. Constitution, rather than to go against it and the people of our land.
That’s not the way it was in 2015 when the U.S. Supreme Court went against the long standing word of God and made legal that which is contrary to the standard of family. As family goes, so goes the country, and we reap to the flesh rather than to the spirit.
Jonathan Stoltzfus, Goshen
Two attacks occurred Jan. 6
Two separate but related attacks against American democracy occurred Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. The angry mob sacking the Capitol got the most attention. An equally serious attack, which was in part responsible for that angry mob, was conducted by a group of U.S. representatives and senators who objected to receiving the results of the November presidential election (conveniently, they did not question the results in that same election which elected THEM).
The mob that pushed its way through the police cordon, broke windows and forced open the doors was energized by the U.S. president’s non-stop claims since early November that he had been robbed of a great victory, despite the fact that — even after various recounts of key state votes, and dozens of court challenges across the country — no evidence of any significant vote fraud was found.
Backing up the president’s fevered claims and helping to energize the mob were more than 100 representatives and senators, including our own Jackie Walorski and Mike Braun (Todd Young, to his credit, did not join them). These politicians, who know perfectly well that their claims of “election irregularities” have no merit, are playing with fire.
For a democracy to work, at least two things are required. We need to accept that someone whose views we don’t agree with has a right to participate. And we need to accept facts as facts. The action of the representatives and the senators in rejecting the outcome of the November election undermines these foundational principles for a functioning democracy. We can’t keep playing with fire. One day the fire brigade may not arrive in time to save our house.
James Loewen, Goshen
