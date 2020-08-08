Remote learning is an opportunity to change education
We shouldn’t reopen schools now. There are ways we can make distance learning work for all families. I am an educator, an author, and a parent/grandparent.
The current schooling system was invented to produce docile workers. It doesn’t produce responsible, productive and creative citizens for the future. So why don’t we take this opportunity to reinvent the learning environment?
Let’s change from worksheets and tests to researching topics that are of personal interest. Then it won’t matter if they are at a school, home or somewhere else. Once the topic of interest is identified, the school’s job is to facilitate the learner’s creativity.
What about basics? What about all the kill and drill? Research has shown that learning to read, write and calculate math equations comes naturally when doing real things — like learning to build and program a robot, or write a story about your favorite kind of sea creatures. By removing the pressure of learning the basics and instead allowing for self-driven learning, we increase the likelihood of people retaining and using what they have learned.
This will make learning pandemic proof. If the school has to close, learners continue their project. When they go back, they continue their project at school.
For families that need child care, find a church, museum, nature center, library, maybe even a neighbor’s house so students can learn and socialize more safely in small groups, outdoors as much as possible. Small groups may even use schools.
It is dangerous to open schools. It is necessary to change learning.
Carl Rust, Elkhart
Working together is the way to reduce COVID-19 infections
I was very disappointed by the article on mask opponents in the Aug. 5 edition. I was disappointed by the lack of research and lack of global awareness demonstrated by the opponents quoted.
I have to wonder if any of them have done any reading at all about how many countries have controlled COVID-19. They did it with mask recommendations and everyone working as a community to carefully follow proper social distancing and other protocols. They did it by following the guidance, and in some cases mandates, of their governments.
The USA has one of the highest infection rates and death tolls of any country in the world. Why do we think that has happened? I believe it is because we are so focused on the “me” that we have forgotten the “we.”
I hate wearing a mask, but I do it because it is the right thing to do. I miss eating out, going to church, and hanging out with friends. But I do it because it is the right thing to do.
I also believe that we have become so divided that we have forgotten how to work together. We have tried every person for themselves and putting individual liberty first. It is not working. How about we try putting the good of the community first and working together for a while?
Grant Martin, Goshen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.