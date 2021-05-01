Who makes diagnosis under new health law?
Our state legislators, in their collective wisdom, have determined that an elected official, rather than a health professional, should have the last word in disease control.
This makes a lot of sense, although the law, as has happened in other cases, will probably need a little fine-tuning. For example, if a person comes down with an ailment, do they go to the county assessor for a diagnosis or is the county surveyor in a position to offer a more comprehensive evaluation?
Paul Hershberger, Goshen
Yes votes need for school referendum
The Elkhart Community Schools referendum town halls were an impressive example of the type of learning opportunities in an in-person classroom. Teacher/Superintendent Steve Thalheimer presented the necessary facts for informed decision-making; the class/audience asked questions, shared varied perspectives followed by discussion. And as often happens in such a setting, a clearer understanding of the underlying issues – budget restrictions and needs — were realized.
For years federal and state governance for public education programs has not been a priority. During this period, the Indiana Legislature failed to step up and adequately fund our public school corporations. In fact, since 2014 state funding has been flatlined and the Legislature has deflected fiscal responsibility to the school systems.
Some blame our superintendent and others locally for the deficit in general and operating dollars. Yet, where would each of us be if our employer and Social Security chose to ignore inflation and put the responsibility back on us? How long could we provide for our families our desired standard of living? What would we have to give up to offset seven years of accumulated losses?
During such challenges we reach beyond ourselves to help. Let us join together. Commit your support to our Elkhart Community Schools with a YES vote on May 4.
Joi and Brad Jimison, Elkhart
Carbon Dividend Act another way to curb greenhouse gases
The Biden Jobs Plan and Family Plan have a lot to recommend them, but they do cost a lot, and their passage to becoming law is not at all certain.
One concern motivating the plans is climate change. It turns out that a powerful tool is available to curb greenhouse gas emissions that will not add to the federal budget or involve government spending. A carbon fee-and-dividend plan, such as the proposed Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 2307), if enacted into law, would levy a fee on greenhouse gas emissions (mostly carbon dioxide and methane) at their source and channel those funds directly back to American citizens in the form of a monthly check. Because 100% of the funds would go back to citizens on an equal per capita basis, most Americans would end up with more disposable money, and the carbon fees would motivate both consumers and producers to lower their greenhouse gas emissions.
We know climate change is real – it was first predicted several decades ago and those predictions are getting more refined. The impacts in the form of more violent weather events and warmer average weather are already upon us, and the future holds only more bad news if we keep our head lodged in the sand.
Fortunately, we can do something about this. The beauty of a carbon fee-and-dividend plan, aside from being effective in curbing emissions and putting more money into most Americans’ pockets, is that it can run in parallel with other useful climate actions, such as increased funding for research and development, renewable energy standards for the electric grid, and streamlined processes for high voltage transmission construction. As Washington considers the Biden proposals, it would do well to remember there are other complementary tools available to improving the outlook for our home, mother Earth.
James Loewen, Goshen
