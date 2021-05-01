GOSHEN [mdash] Melvin D. Kauffman Jr., 72, of Goshen, died at 7:35 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28, at the Elkhart Hospice House. He was born on May 18, 1948, in Minot, North Dakota, to Melvin D. and Betty (Hostetler) Kauffman. On Dec. 24, 2019, he married Susan Wirt; she survives. Survivors in …