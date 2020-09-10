When it becomes available, vaccination will be best way to avoid COVID-19
For those of you wondering about the safety of getting a COVID-19 vaccination …
I understand your concern about putting a foreign substance into your body. Having said that, I do think there is a genuine public-health matter that makes it particularly important for many people in the United States to be part of the eventual “herd” immunity.
As youngsters, millions of us were able to avoid mumps, measles, smallpox and polio because we were vaccinated. Thankfully, polio was basically eradicated from our U.S. population.
For 10 years, prior to my retirement, I was an associate professor of preventive medicine at The Ohio State University College of Medicine. This letter is a gentle plea to support the science.
When a coronavirus vaccine is proven safe (knowing of course that nothing is 100% foolproof) later this year or early next year, it will be personally wise — as well as charitable and even patriotic — to join in the immunization process. Doing so will show that you are ready to be part of the solution.
As a scientist, I see getting vaccinated as good preventive medicine.
In the meantime, please remember that wearing a mask is to protect BOTH of us.
Jep Hostetler, Goshen
COVID-19 increases need for services from Council on Aging
Everyone at Council on Aging of Elkhart County is acutely aware of the seriousness of this vicious virus, as the aging and disabled populations are most at-risk.
There has been a sharp increase in the demand for COA services by even more families seeking to make sure their loved ones are being cared for safely and properly. Therefore, we must look to the support of the larger community in a significant way. Our clients, 56% of whom exist at or below the poverty level, 96% are dependent on financial assistance for transportation to medical appointments, and fully 25% are wheelchair bound, are counting on your support. They rely on you, especially during these extraordinary times.
Our due diligence in the face of the epidemic is to host a fundraising event the last week of October. Go to www.elkhartcoa.org/radio-fundraiser-2020 to learn more about the event and cause.
Lauren Bogart, Council on Aging, Elkhart
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.