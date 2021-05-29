What goes on here?
Check your 2021 property tax bill and see that your taxes for schools increased and went up by 10.3%. Your city taxes by contrast increased by only 1.24%. The last school referendum for Elkhart Community Schools recently failed by 64% to 36%, almost 2 to 1.
Now the Goshen Redevelopment Commission, an unelected tax-spending body, has granted over a half-million dollars of our money to the Goshen High School’s Manufacturing Academy. If I ran my business this way, i.e. spend, duplicate and duplicate, I would be bankrupt faster than our former president could ever think about.
Goshen Community Schools has been a participant in the Elkhart Career Center with nine other school districts and 12 other high schools for over one-quarter of a century. The Career Center teaches and provides every course and opportunity and more than Goshen presently proposes. Ivy Tech offers multiple curricula for the students who would be using the Goshen High School’s Manufacturing Academy.
It’s not like we don’t pay for transportation. Please go by Goshen High School and notice the massive number of expensive school buses parked across the street.
My guess is that near Goshen there are enough machine tools in factories to sink a ship. Apprenticeships and internships are obsolete?
Louisiana is no paragon of education, but check out the website of Calcasieu Parish School Board’s duel enrollment program for high school students with McNeese State University and Sowella Technical Community College.
We don’t need to reinvent the wheel at great expense while having a Goshen Community School rating of D+ and reducing the requirement for graduation from high school from 43 to 40 hours.
— Ronald Guth, Goshen
What can we do now?
When I see children and teens, I find myself thinking about what we have done to our precious Earth over the years and decades and more. We hear about global warming and how we need massive reforestation, changes in agriculture and cutting carbon emissions. A national commitment is needed – a hard thing in this current divisiveness. But what might we ordinary people commit ourselves to?
I recently read about what this country did when it joined WWII. The USA mobilized quickly. All who did not join in the armed forces joined in other essential work. Families grew their own food. Folks stopped driving for pleasure. Metal, rubber, rags, string and paper were recycled.
Kids collected foil gum wrappers and made them into balls for aluminum factories that produced aircraft and ship parts. Auto manufacturers stopped making cars for three years. Nylon stockings, automobile tires, sugar, meat and coffee were rationed. Eating leftovers was a patriotic duty. “Make it do or do without” was a slogan. This was done to save the country.
How might we now, in community, join to save the Earth? Do we have the capacity to change so that our children, grandchildren and beyond can live? Or, was teenager Greta Thunberg right when she said, “You don’t listen to the science because you are only interested in solutions that will enable you to carry on like before.”
— Gertrude Warkentin, Goshen
