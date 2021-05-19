We’ve always had an Election Day, not an election season
The Goshen News published the Tribune-Star, Terre Haute editorial titled, “Voting rights need expansion, not suppression.” The accusation that Republican legislators were practicing a “nationwide orgy of undemocratic voter-suppression efforts” is inflammatory and polarizing.
How do you characterize the “undemocratic” widespread voting process changes during the last election, including changing times and dates for voting, mailing absentee ballots without request, changing eligibility requirements, using unsecured drop boxes, counting procedures, post-mark validation and voter identification?
We’ve always had an election “DAY” — not an election “season.” If all 200,000+ adults who die each month voted early we’d have 200,000 illegitimate votes tallied.
While encouraging voting, it’s a lie to suggest that time-tested voting on Election Day with early and absentee voting when indicated, poses hardship to voters. By far, the largest deterrent to voting is voter apathy. There should universal agreement for integrity in the voting process. Before claiming it now exists, surveys (I can supply sources) have shown that more than 90% of high school students admitted cheating in school, 86% of college students admit to cheating, 30-40% of Americans cheat on their marital partners, and a significant percentage of adults believe it’s OK to cheat on tax returns. Without preventive firewalls or anti-viral programs our computers are compromised. Most embezzlers were “trusted” employees.
I am required to show my ID (three forms) to obtain my real ID Indiana Driver’s license, to receive my money from my bank, to fly, to obtain prescriptions for controlled substance or products limited to adults, to receive health care, to obtain tickets and admission for events. It’s not onerous to require an ID to vote — it’s an act of responsibility.
Without making judgment on the November election vote tally, integrity of the voting process is essential to give confidence to all voters and should never be compromised.
— Kenneth Petersen, Goshen
Indiana’s soybean farmers produce a crop vital to consumers
I’m a farmer from Noble County. You may have seen farmers in the fields recently. Once the ground warms up, it’s a mad dash to get into the fields before the next rain. Safety is a top priority. If you see us on the roads or get caught behind us, we thank you for your patience as we head to the next field.
Speaking of our crop, did you know soybeans are used for many products that touch your daily lives? From food products like cereals and soybean oil, to industrial or household products like cleaners, glue, paint and pharmaceuticals. They really are versatile crops.
A really beneficial organization that all Indiana farmers have a part in and who we all can thank for some of these innovative new products is farmer-led and directed Indiana Soybean Alliance. This organization is the “marketing arm” of all Indiana soybean farms collectively. Farmers in Indiana invest into this checkoff organization, and those dollars are spent to conduct research, find new markets and help promote all the products we produce on our farm.
A great example of soy innovation from ISA is the Purdue University Soybean Innovation Competition. To win, Purdue students develop unique products from soybeans that satisfy a market need. This year’s winning product is a liquid bio-stimulant made of 98% soy and designed to promote growth in vegetables. This product is entirely composed of bio-based substances, which is attractive to many customers. The bio-stimulant market is a $2.4 billion industry with a lot of growing room.
There is no limit to what innovation and new markets and uses can be developed for Indiana soybeans. We will continue to produce the crops that yield not only the grains but boundless opportunities for the future.
— Larry Wilkinson, Kimmell
