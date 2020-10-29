Wear your mask and vote accordingly
I had a meaningful conversation with a local business owner who generally votes red in elections, the opposite of how I generally vote. While I supported his business this morning, we made a connection in our common frustration that many in our county don’t understand that mask-wearing is the most tangible way to say “I care about you and your family!” Further, it’s the best way to say: “I care about keeping teachers and students safely in school!” and “I care about your business prospering!” and “I care about your grandma having her family visit in the nursing home!”
He shared that his grandmother has been confined to a local nursing home, except for a few regulated outdoor visits this summer, since March. This local business owner will not be voting for our president this time around; the tipping point was the POTUS’s outright denial of COVID-19. This businessman realizes that there is a direct link between those who refuse to wear masks in local stores, and his grandma’s nursing home remaining closed to visitors.
I plead with you to wear your mask, vote accordingly and continue to love your neighbors.
Teresa Dutchersmith, Goshen
Help the country by voting for Democrats
In this country we have an impeached president who lost the popular vote four years ago, has pitted us against each other, lies routinely, bullies and insults others, seldom reads intelligence briefings, tweets, golfs, watches TV, doesn’t believe in climate change, mocks the severity of the pandemic and continues to have rallies that are COVID super-spreaders … all instead of doing a president’s job. He has trashed our nation’s image in the world; he cozies up to dictators and disses our allies.
This man has now appointed one-third of our U.S. Supreme Court justices, creating possibly the most backward-looking high court in our nation’s history. His latest appointment has a scant three years of experience as a lower-court judge.
We are part of the problem if we voted for him in 2016 believing he would actually care about the middle class, those in poverty, people of color, DACA dreamers and other hard-working, honest immigrants. It has become painfully obvious that all he cares about is himself. We need leaders committed to improving health care, the environment, public education and everything decent and moral. Budgets and laws, after all, are moral documents. It matters who is in office. Justice doesn’t just happen; it takes leaders willing and able to stand up for it.
Even if we voted for this man in 2016, here in 2020 it’s OK to change our minds. In fact, unlike our current president, being able to admit mistakes is a strength, not a weakness. This is the most consequential election of our lifetime. Vote like your life depends on it, because maybe it does. The future of our democracy is at stake.
Please help our country to heal by electing Joe Biden/Kamala Harris, Pat Hackett for Congress and other Democrats on the ballot. Vote!
Sandy Imanse, Bristol
Wawasee school board asks for support on referendum
We, the trustees of Wawasee Community Schools, put a referendum on the November ballot during one of the most unprecedented times in world history. It has been one of the most difficult decisions this board has had to make.
Conversations were started in February regarding the need for a referendum to be coupled with a new four-year strategic plan to increase student achievement, job training and safety for our students. At this time, up to 14.5 cents per $100 was discussed as an appropriate amount. When we were plagued with COVID-19 and our state was locked down, we were quickly informed by state leaders to expect budget cuts that would affect the Education Fund, the only fund that can be used for the direct instruction of students. The ballot question was due for approval by mid-July, and the decision to add an additional 14 cents in the event of COVID-19 budget cuts was made. It was not until Sept. 1 that Gov. Holcomb assured schools that all students, even virtual students, would be fully funded. By then, the question was already on the ballot. With the promise from Gov. Holcomb that school funding will not be cut due to COVID-19, this board will promise the community that if the referendum passes, the additional 14 cents will not be added nor needed if these funding cuts don’t occur.
Although these are unprecedented times, we have still been charged with the responsibility of continuing the education of nearly 3,000 students, many of whom have been forced to learn behind the glow of a computer screen. Your teachers, staff and administration at Wawasee Community Schools have worked tirelessly through grants that will be discontinued next year to target the social and emotional learning of students, and the results can be found after Wawasee High School boasted an 96.9% graduation rate last year, up nearly 11% from 2017.
As your elected officials, this board has maintained the lowest school tax rate in the state three out of the last five years. Now, we are asking you to partner with us, our teachers, staff and students in making Wawasee Community School Corporation the premier learning environment in the state of Indiana. Before you vote, please take a moment to learn more, including the use of a tax impact calculator, at YesforWawasee.com. Our children deserve it.
Rebecca Linnemeier, Robert Fisher, Donald Bokhart, Mary Lou Dixon, Mike Wilson
October is the month to have bone health checked
With Halloween on the way, creepy skeletons and scary bone creatures are common, but these are not as frightening and alarming as when your own bones become thin and fragile.
Weak and porous bone problems are part of a disease known as osteoporosis. World Osteoporosis Day is recognized each year in October. This recognition day’s purpose is to remind people to care for their bone health. According to the National Osteoporosis Foundation, 8 million American women and 2 million men over the age of 50 suffer from osteoporosis and another 44 million people have low bone mass.
Many people do not know they have osteoporosis until a bone breaks, as you cannot necessarily feel your bones getting weak. Painful and debilitating fractures of the hips, spine and other bones can easily occur. Once a bone breaks, previous function may never be regained.
Can scary osteoporosis be tamed and controlled? Yes, with some action from you.
Bone health screenings are available that measure the density of minerals, such as calcium in your bone. The examination is also a predictor of future problems, it’s painless and it takes less than 15 minutes. Plus, your health care provider can also help you determine if certain nutrients, medications and lifestyle changes can help slow your rate of bone loss.
Before Halloween creeps up, make an appointment to have a conversation with your healthcare provider about your bone health.
Edith Cullen, MD, Bone Health Clinic of OSMC, Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Center of Northern Indiana
Donors, organizers make Humane Society fundraiser a success
On Oct. 8, the final night of the third annual Best in Show virtual event to benefit the Humane Society of Elkhart County, voting was fast and furious and a new fundraising record was set. With the help of our celebrity animals and their humans, our sponsors and the community, we raised more than $260,000. These much-needed funds will support the daily operations of the shelter.
This event wouldn’t be possible without the generosity of our sponsors, especially Dan and Suzanne George; Rex and Ashley Martin; The Bill and Kristen Fenech Foundation; Patrick Industries and Welch Packaging Group.
A huge thank you to our “Best in Show” celebrities and their humans: Kim Bromen and Chris Hooley with Bear; The DeShone Family with Zelda; Janet Evanega with Flynn; Lauren Fenech with George; Mandi Juarez with Ace; Vince Kelly with Bayou; Ashley Martin with Rockne; Andy and Liz Nemeth with Luna; Tim Portolese and Bruce Newswanger with Enzo, Luigi, Mickey and Pete (our 2020 champs). We certainly couldn’t have done this without all of you.
Also, thank you to our wonderful planning committee, staff members and narrators; Mekayla Eppers and Greg Fink.
The money raised will help provide for the needs of the more than 7,000 animals that are admitted to the shelter annually. Thank you for being a community that truly cares about their animals’ welfare! We are furever grateful.
Lana Davis and Kim Welch, co-chairman
