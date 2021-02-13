Published notices provide valuable information
Public Notices HB 1498 is sponsored by our very own Elkhart Rep. Doug Miller. He is tone deaf to the times and this house bill comes across as arrogant.
I happen to read these very informative public notices, as should all, after all it’s our community. Additionally, not every valuable person in our county has the means to have computers or technology that changes almost daily. There is no reason to cease the publications, period! We the people should have easy access to this information in written form. Why do I have to pay to have information printed if only available electronically?
You, Mr. Miller, have more important issues to focus on. Get it together.
FYI, I also support libraries and always prefer the written word in book format versus tablet and applications such as Kindle or e-books.
— Gaye Hambrice, Goshen
We need opposing viewpoints
In response to the Feb. 11, 2021, letter from Shannan Martin, I implore members of our community and Goshen News readership to consider the value of publishing a variety of political opinions.
In an effort to monetize the news, media outlets are increasingly presenting biased political views. We all know exactly which side of the political aisle newsrooms such as Fox, Newsmax, CNN and MSNBC offer us.
Free speech is a unique feature in our country and currently under attack. More than ever, writers in the public sphere are canceled, de-platformed or fired due to outrage mobs demanding their unacceptable views be silenced. We can insulate ourselves by curating our own personal monoculture on our phones, televisions and increasingly newspapers. No doubt, it can be unsettling to read opposing perspectives, but it’s the only way as a society to weigh all ideas and formulate new ones.
Communities and free speech culture erode when opposing perspectives are silenced. We, the people, need to preserve our free speech culture. In a Wall Street Journal opinion by Greg Lukianoff (“Law Alone Can’t Protect Free Speech,” 8/12/2020), he lists the following constitutional provisions:
1. “Everyone shall be guaranteed freedom of thought and speech”
2. “Citizens are guaranteed freedom of speech, the press, assembly, demonstration and association”
3. “Everyone has the right to express and disseminate his/her thoughts and opinions by speech”
Sounds good right? Except Russian (1), North Korean (2) and Turkish (3) societies clearly don’t enjoy the same rights of free speech we hold dear.
The Goshen News is an institution presenting our community with both liberal and conservative ideas. We need this ballast to preserve our culture of free speech.
— Angela Nisley, Goshen
