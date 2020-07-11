We have an opportunity to reject racism and bigotry
Thank you, Skip Barnett, for your letter in the July 8 Goshen News. Of course, all lives matter, but it is past time for us white folks to acknowledge the many ways (over many centuries) that Black lives did NOT matter in the USA.
I want to respond to Dick Griffen’s comments in that day’s front page article. It breaks my heart to imagine how his words (and those of many Trump followers) hurt people of color.
Mr. Griffen believes “the Floyd incident” was not “a racial issue.” It was “just a bad cop.” Perhaps he feels better calling this an “incident” instead of a murder, a horrifying eight minutes of watching a Black man die under a white man’s knee. By refusing to see the systemic racism in our country, it is easy to ignore the pain inflicted on our African-American neighbors and we see no need to acknowledge and understand what has happened over the past 400 years.
I am grateful that many in this country are becoming willing to listen to the stories that help us understand the injustices that African-Americans have suffered for generations.
Regardless of who our next president will be, we each have an opportunity to reject hate and bigotry and make this a country overflowing with love, respect and compassion.
Joyce Hostetler, Goshen
Newspaper is a valued community resource
I want The Goshen News to continue to cover Goshen news, sports, graduations and other events, letters, opinions and such. I want it to continue to be distributed in our community. I’m concerned that the damage to our economy could mean that The Goshen News can no longer afford to be produced and distributed here. It’s a fine small-town newspaper for our fine community.
I’ve added two subscriptions (for friends who don’t currently get the paper) to the one I already have. Three subscriptions is a very small financial gesture. I love Goshen and I keep 6 feet apart. I would like others to join me in boosting subscriptions and in any other more creative ways to help keep The Goshen News financially stable during these terrible days of the virus, the terrible future of the economy and many businesses having to call it quits.
Please join me if you can and please contribute more substantial ideas for the paper to stay in business.
Anne Birky, Goshen
EDITOR’S NOTE: We are so very grateful for the support of our subscribers and advertisers. Like many businesses in our community, we’ve been forced to adjust and make some difficult choices in order to continue to serve our audience. Luckily, those changes have kept us in a positive position to deliver the local news we know you value. We remain optimistic that we will all get through these trying days together.
