Band’s parade an uplifting experience
On Thursday, Oct. 8, the Goshen High School Crimson Marching Band performed a special parade through the Greencroft Goshen campus. The energy and enthusiasm of the band members were contagious. As the band marched and performed on its way through the campus, the residents waved, cheered, clapped and swayed to the music. It was a very uplifting evening.
Special thanks and words of appreciation to Mayor Jeremy Stutsman for his part in arranging this performance. Also, to Director Tom Cox and his staff for their leadership and organization to make this event possible. Most of all, to the band members for their hours of hard work and their uplifting performance for all the spectators.
On behalf of the residents of Greencroft Goshen, I want to convey a heartfelt thank you to the Crimson Marching Band and look forward to welcoming you again in the future.
John Preheim, chairperson, Greencroft Goshen Resident Association Council
Amish community asked to wear masks
In the past I have loved hearing Pennsylvania Dutch, spoken at Aldi and Walmart. Now I stay as far from Amish people as possible because they are not wearing masks. Never is a whole group the same, yet I’ve learned to count on the Amish to be community oriented, the first in line to care for neighbors. So, I am shocked when I see people of the Amish faith not wearing masks in the middle of this pandemic.
Coronavirus spreads because of the air we share. When we wear masks, we care for others. A mask over mouth and nose protects others from virus particles coming from our breathing. If everyone wears masks the virus stops spreading. People are often contagious before they get sick. Someone with mild symptoms can cause someone else to end up in the hospital. There is a lot of false information going around. Please believe the health department and doctors:
• Wearing masks helps stop the spread of the virus. Wearing masks cannot make you sick.
• Being exposed does not necessarily give you immunity. Even if the virus went around your church, it doesn’t mean you are immune.
• This is a lot worse than the flu. It’s not OK to just let it spread. Too many people die that way.
• People may get it more than once.
Elkhart County is seeing another spike of the virus. As the illness spreads, local hospitals have filled. Once it gets this bad it can spread out of control. I plead with you, the Amish of Elkhart County, to wear masks in all indoor public spaces. I hope that you will become an example for others, showing loving care for neighbors far and wide. I plead with you to protect yourselves and your precious families.
Rose Mary Stutzman, Goshen
Wawasee school board will limit tax increase
Wawasee schools is hoping to join a club of Indiana school districts. The club is made up of over 200 school districts that have found it necessary to ask their property owners to support a tax referendum. Although blessed with adequate revenue for facilities, transportation, and other locally supported operations fund items, the Wawasee educational fund from the state has not kept up with inflation.
On Nov. 3, Wawasee is asking to supplement funding for school safety and counseling, instructional improvements, and career/technical course offerings. Improving our schools will position our community, school, and property values well into the future.
The referendum would allow Wawasee to impose a property tax rate limit at 28.5 cents per $100 of assessed valuation although the school board is confident that 14.5 cents will be the actual levy. The median priced home of $150,000 for the district, with homestead exemption, would pay an additional $125 annually in property tax next year at the 14.5 cents rate.
Wawasee currently has the lowest school tax rate in the state.
Please join me in supporting the children of Wawasee Community Schools.
Tom Edington, superintendent
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.