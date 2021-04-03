Vouchers being used to skirt separation of church and state
I read the recent article stating that Republicans were “resolute” on their desire to expand school vouchers. Of course they are.
Let’s be real. Vouchers are their way of trying to privatize public education so their cronies can get rich from educating our children, without using the word “privatization.” When Mitch Daniels was governor we didn’t have any money for schools, until the day after the Legislature approved his voucher program. He immediately “found” another $400 million, which all went to his buddies’ charter schools, many of which are Christian schools. Face it; vouchers are Republicans’ way of using our tax dollars to skirt around the issue of separating church and state. If parents want their children to get a “Christian” education, let them pay for it out of their pockets like my parents did. Worst of all, the voucher system is Republicans’ blatantly racist way of trying to re-segregate schools, and get their white children out of schools with minorities. Let’s stop this all-out assault on public education before Republicans damage it beyond repair.
— Ron Chupp, Goshen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.