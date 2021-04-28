Vote ‘Yes’ on school referendum
The answer to the Referendum Question is Yes. I’ve never had a child in the Elkhart Community School system, but I will still vote yes on May 4, 2021, to support my teachers, school bus drivers, food service workers and paraprofessionals.
You probably know someone who works with your kids every day. These vital employees are filling the need to continue building the foundation of a thriving community. There are three building blocks of a strong and vibrant Elkhart: schools, hospitals and parks. Each one of these “blocks” has been a part of your and your family’s lives through sports, academic excellence and marching band to name a few. Community service has become the hallmark of the strategic ECS Area Career Center, which serves 16 school systems in north central Indiana and our neighbors in Michigan. We have a winning formula and now we need your help.
Our current Elkhart Community Schools has been producing solid citizens and now you have an opportunity to support building block #1 of the new Elkhart in a direct way. Vote yes for the school referendum on May 4.
Dwight Fish, councilman, Elkhart 4th District
‘Yes’ vote on referendum will boost teacher salaries
I am writing today to encourage my friends and neighbors to vote ‘Yes’ on the Elkhart Community Schools Referendum. Strong school systems equate to vibrant communities.
Surrounding districts including Penn-Harris-Madison, South Bend, NorthWood, Concord, Mishawaka, and Goshen have prioritized their schools and increased funding through referendums in recent years. This means that other districts can pay their employees more, and as a result, ECS is struggling to fill all positions, from bus drivers to custodians to teachers. I have personally seen this decline in my son’s educational experience. During his seventh-grade year (2018-2019), he had seven full-time substitute teachers throughout the year because other teachers left for surrounding districts, and their jobs went unfilled.
Despite 13 years of flat or declining funding, ECS has done some remarkable things: robust and inclusive programs for all students, a graduation rate of 95%, vibrant K-12 music and arts programs, the largest dual credit program in the area with many students completing 30 or more credit hours for free or at a deep discount while still in high school. Educating all children is a community effort. The school system has done its part. It’s time for taxpayers to ante up and increase funding our children’s education. After all, you get what you pay for. That is why it is my privilege to vote ‘Yes’ on May 4. Won’t you join me? For more information, visit www.StrongerElkhart.com
Erin Hartman, Goshen
Free nicotine patches, gum available
Tobacco Control of Elkhart County is celebrating the Indiana Tobacco Quitline’s 15th anniversary and its work to help Elkhart County residents overcome their tobacco addiction and live healthier lives.
To mark the anniversary, the Quitline (1-800-QUIT NOW) is offering four weeks of free nicotine patches and gum to anyone who enrolls, while supplies last.
Since it began in March 2006, the Quitline has helped more than 180,000 tobacco users quit tobacco through its free phone counseling, web-based service Web Coach and supplementary texting service Text2Quit, according to a recent news release from Howard County Tobacco Free Coalition.
The Indiana Tobacco Quitline plays an important part in helping all Hoosiers, including Elkhart County residents, live healthier lives. The Indiana Tobacco Quitline has served more than 5,000 Elkhart County residents.
Smoking can increase the risk of severe illness with COVID-19, officials stated. Throughout the pandemic, the Quitline has been working to make quitting easier through new and improved service offerings, which includes Text2Start. The service is a new way for Hoosiers to connect with free counseling services, and the Individual Services program, which provides increased flexibility through a choice of quit tools.
For more information about the Indiana Tobacco Quitline and the new service offerings, visit QuitNowIndiana.com or text READY to 200-400 to begin. Hoosier youth 13 and older who need help quitting vaping can now text “DITCHVAPE” to 88709 and receive age-appropriate recommendations about ways to quit. Be sure to follow Tobacco Control of Elkhart County on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest tobacco related issues @TCEC574.
Erika Contreras-Padilla, youth coordinator, Tobacco Control of Elkhart County
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.