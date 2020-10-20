Vote yes for Wawasee schools
I write this letter with great pride, as a parent of two Wawasee students. Without a doubt, I see my children prospering as they attend classes, develop teacher connections, attend school events, utilize modern technology, and as they play and laugh while running and jumping on the playground. All in all, our educational experiences are close to perfect, given all of the challenges that our schools are faced with today.
It is my hope that all children will have the opportunities afforded to them at Wawasee Community School Corp. continue throughout their school days. Realizing the need for increased funding for our schools is a hard concept when things appear to be good now, but the reality of continuing these opportunities does come at a price, and these prices are increasing as all life events are.
We are hopeful that on Nov. 3 our community members will continue to invest in all children in our schools by voting yes for Wawasee schools. It is my desire to be able to see my children and all children in our area learn, grow and actively participate with pride as they develop into respectful community members. I believe a yes to Wawasee schools is a great investment for our children, our families, and our communities.
— Jessica Barger, Syracuse
The value of interdependence
Thoughtful observers of human beings have observed three basic stages of development. They are:
1. childhood — characterized as dependence
2. adolescence — characterized as independence
3. adulthood — characterized as interdependence
This is important when it comes to defining freedom. It is not uncommon for adult people to define freedom not as interdependence, but as independence.
This person will say that for me I need to be free to do my own thing apart from how it affects other people. In order to prove I am not a child, where other people tell me what to do, I must be able to make my own decisions and choose my own behavior. If other people feel my choices of freedom interfere with theirs, "tough!"
It is important for people in their childhood and adolescent stages to learn the value of the "Golden Rule." It says, "Do unto others as I would have them do to me," or in other words, "Treat others the way I want to be treated."
These considerations are very relevant when it comes to addressing the challenge of the virus. A mature adult level way of defining freedom means a person is willing to voluntarily do the things that are important for the good health of myself and others.
It is interesting to observe that some children and adolescents are more willing to function on an adult level then are some adults.
Richard Yoder, Goshen
