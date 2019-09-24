Vote for Julia King
Local elections are coming up and it’s time to examine the service record of those running for different offices.
Julia King is seeking reelection as Goshen City Council representative at-large.
I have known Julia for more than a decade. I know her as a person of deep commitment to our community, one who spends considerable time acquainting herself with the issues that affect the lives of people in this town and this county. While working at LaCasa, she was a visible presence in the neighborhoods of Goshen. She remains supportive of neighborhood associations as they work to improve the quality of life for the good of all.
As a City Council representative, Julia is a reliable voice for what transpires at the meetings and has a fine-tuned ear for what citizens experience, appreciate, and worry about. She is a trusted source for explaining what council actions mean for our day-to-day lives, and works to bring a sense of clarity, teamwork, and ownership for all. She is articulate, intelligent and has a vision for creating the very best for our town now and in the future.
Julia is a long-time member of our community and truly understands the community. She has the vision and experience to represent all of us, regardless of age, gender, race, or party affiliation. Her experience serving as representative-at-large and the trust she has built with various constituents qualifies her to continue her excellent service.
I urge Goshen citizens to examine her record of service and cast your vote — on or before Nov. 5 — for Julia King as the continuing at-large City Council representative.
— Lois K. Bare, Goshen
King represents community well on council
Four years ago, I voted for Julia King to fill an at-large position on the Goshen City Council. Gratefully for Goshen, Julia was elected and, in my opinion, has done an outstanding job in fulfilling the responsibilities as a member of the council.
I’ve known Julia for many years and have always considered her to be an intelligent, knowledgeable and caring person. Since she has been on the Council, I’ve also been impressed by her commitment to transparency in local government, her desire to keep in touch with her constituents and her willingness to be open to differing opinions. She keeps constituents informed of upcoming council meetings and the agendas of those meetings by way of social media. She has expressed that it is the responsibility of the City Council to keep to their regularly scheduled meetings; that these meetings are an important means of communication between members of the community and their representatives.
Julia has shown that it is vitally important for the council to take the well-being of the entire Goshen community into consideration when making decisions. I feel that Julia King is the type of representative that will listen to each of your concerns and take appropriate action.
I appreciate the good work that Julia has done on the council and I will vote for her to continue as an at-large representative in November.
— Elizabeth Rinehart, Goshen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.