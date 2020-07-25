Video highlights important program at jail
I want to encourage everyone to visit the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page to view part one of their three-episode documentary on Kosciusko’s JCAP program.
When I kicked off my campaign June 5, one of the three stated goals for my commissionership was to expand the JCAP program in Kosciusko County. Given that 80% of the residents of our jail are there for non-violent drug offenses, I thought it important to articulate my focus on helping our fellow citizens with their illness.
I am thrilled to see such a well-crafted, earnest presentation of the program from Sheriff Dukes. If other members of the community educate themselves about JCAP, through these videos, I expect they will also find this program to be a truly worthwhile, cost-effective means of reducing recidivism. If we work to turn the revolving door that we currently have into a new entry door into a meaningful life, we can help all members of our community.
It also goes to show that when we stop arguing past one another, and listen, we can find common ground between a sheriff with an R next to his name and a county commissioner candidate running as a D.
Episode 2 will air this coming Sunday, July 26. I for one will be watching.
Travis McConnell, Warsaw
We can work around liberties to deal with virus
COVID-19 will have an end if it is contained with common sense. One cannot fight germs by weakening the body’s defenses. One must go according to the laws of our bodies to get well. So, it is with our political and religious freedoms for church, school and business. We had to open this up or face a depression. It is not right from God’s word to worship, sing and pray with a mask but maybe not socialize if it gets to that point. Do you believe in the First Amendment? Then COVID-19 takes a back seat, however one can work around it.
Gregory Nye, Goshen
