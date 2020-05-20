Kosciusko sheriff endorses Brad Rogers for commissioner
It is my great privilege to endorse Brad Rogers for Elkhart County commissioner. With his experience as a two-term Republican sheriff in Elkhart County, Brad understands the complexities of county government and what is required to be successful. As a newly-elected sheriff in neighboring Kosciusko County, Sheriff Rogers took me under his wing and mentored me as I prepared to take office.
One of the things I admire most about Brad Rogers is his passion and unwavering devotion to the Constitution and protecting our Constitutional rights. To the great people of Elkhart County: Mr. Rogers has shown by his actions that he will protect you and your families. Brad is an exceptional leader, a man of integrity, and a true gentleman.
I cannot think of anyone more qualified or better suited for the position of county commissioner than Brad Rogers. He is a man who loves the citizens of Elkhart County and you can be assured he will work tirelessly for you, the people.
Sheriff Kyle P. Dukes, Warsaw
Unlike Roosevelt, Trump doesn’t lead response to national emergency
Recently, President Trump said, “This pandemic is worse than Pearl Harbor.” Then he blamed the Chinese for not containing the virus. Perhaps the Chinese could have done more to contain the virus. But once it got to our shores, it became our government’s responsibility to deal with it. We cannot blame the Chinese for our lack of preparedness as a country to face the inevitable threat or for our continued inadequacy to contain it. This blame falls squarely on this president and this administration.
The greatest difference between President Roosevelt’s response to the crisis the nation faced in 1941 and President Trump’s response now is that President Roosevelt pulled the country together. The energy of the nation was focused on efforts to win the war — from victory gardens to making munitions. At one point, American manufacturers were building 500 bombers a month (now we cannot even get enough tests or PPE to those that need it the most)! Because of this, we were able to respond to the Nazi threat.
Now, President Trump is pushing us apart — pitting state against state as they try to get the adequate PPE and testing kits. He has told states that they are responsible for the COVID-19 response, yet encourages citizens to rise up and demand their rights to go against their state’s guidelines for containing the virus.
Trump has left everyone — states, cities, towns, people — to flounder on their own in a patchwork of responses to the epidemic and with no clear guidance. There is no way we will ever get rid of this virus and return to a more normal existence until we have a unified nationwide as well as worldwide response. Trump is incapable of seeing beyond his own self interests and we as a nation are paying with our lives because of it.
Cynthia Coyle, Goshen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.