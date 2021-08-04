U.S. 33 widening badly needed
In the July 31 letters to the editor, Blake Sheeley made the case that a five-lane road for U.S. 33 on the southeast side of Goshen is not needed or wanted.
One of Sheeley’s concerns was the danger to pedestrians by such a road. If sidewalks were added to both sides with a stop light at Fidler Pond Park to allow for safe pedestrian crossing of the highway, we would help the congestion problems and make it safer for pedestrians.
As a resident of the southeast side of town, I believe such a road is desperately needed. Anyone who has tried to navigate our side of town during morning or afternoon commutes knows we have a huge problem. One car turning left can create a mile long backup. There was a lot of concern over the U.S. 33 north connector/bypass, too, and look at how much we have all benefited from having it. It won’t be easy, but doing nothing is not an option.
Grant Martin, Goshen
It’s unlikely public will influence redistricting
A headline on the front page of the Goshen News, July 30, 2021, read “Hoosiers have a chance to influence redistricting A4” On A4 was an editorial from the Herald-Bulletin, Anderson titled “A chance to weigh in on new districts.” Interestingly the editorial indicates, “Too often in years past, the new maps have been assembled almost entirely behind closed doors, springing to public view almost at the moment they went up for vote.”
Please don’t get any high hopes this time around it will be different. First, the data is not out and the public meetings scheduled will be before the maps are constructed (even if the announcement says a portal will allow people to submit their own renditions. And the public meetings — well an announcement for the Elkhart meeting orchestrated by Republican legislator Tim Wesco, was posted in The Goshen news the weekend everyone was busy for the Elkhart County Fair. Did you see it? And the public information meeting is going to be Saturday, Aug. 7 between 4-6 p.m. A SATURDAY EVENING DURING SUPPERTIME! And probably the last weekend before school starts — crazy busy.
What public official schedules a meeting at the most inopportune time? Unless they don’t want your input or opinion. I can hear the excuses now, “Well, we had the meeting as required. I don’t know why no one showed up.”
Indiana voters, please wake up. Redistricting has historically been a hot topic that sets the stage for who wins local, regional, state and national elections. This is important. Do not let someone “spring a new district map developed behind closed doors” without feedback from YOU the citizens.
Karen Mackowiak, Goshen
